Tipperary SHC: Alan Flynn wins it for Kiladangan, Thurles Sarsfields off to a flier

Tipp senior hurling champions Kiladangan edged out last year’s beaten finalists Loughmore-Castleiney by 2-23 to 2-22 in a thrilling opening to this year’s Dan Breen Cup competition. There was little between the sides in the first half but Dan O Meara’s goal in injury time gave Kiladangan a 1-11 to 0-12 lead at the break.

They were still ahead 1-17 to 0-17 at the second water break but Sean Hayes struck a vital goal for Kiladangan after 46 minutes. Ciaran McCormack’s goal after 47 minutes kept Loughmore on their heels and Ed Connolly’s goal thee minutes from time followed by a Liam Treacy point had Loughmore level. In the last minute Alan Flynn hit the winning point for Kiladangan.

Thurles Sarsfields ripped Drom-Inch apart with three goals in the opening six minutes as they won 5-19 to 1-23. Paddy Creedon, who hit 3-3, had his first goal after three minutes. Denis Maher notched the second a minute later and Creedon added a third in the sixth minute as Sarsfields went 3-3 clear.

By the water break they were 3-10 to 0-4 ahead but Drom improved in the second quarter to trail 0-12 to 3-12 at half-time. A Seanie Butler goal on resuming pushed Sars further ahead but David Collins’ penalty goal on 41 minutes kept Drom chasing. It was 4-16 to 1-16 at the second water break. Creedon rounded off a great personal performance with Sarsfields' fifth goal on 49 minutes.

Toomevara defeated Holycross-Ballycahill by 2-20 to 2-11. Toome led 1-8 to 0-5 at half-time, David Young getting the goal in injury time. Darren Delaney added another after 37 minutes for a 2-11 to 0-5 lead. Holycross rallied with goals by Mikey Nally and Aidan Stakelum within two minutes and they were only two points behind with time running out but Toome finished with a 4 point flourish.

Paidi O Dwyer came off the bench to score the winning point in injury time for Éire Óg Annacarty in their 0-18 to 0-17 success over Upperchurch-Drombane. Paul Ryan had levelled for The Church after 58 minutes before Seanie Ryan and Padraig Greene, Upperchurch, swapped points. A draw looked likely but O'Dwyer produced the winner for Éire Óg.

JK Brackens hung on for a 1-16 to 1-13 win over Moycarkey-Borris. A tame first half saw Brackens lead 0-8 to 0-4. A Dean McEnroe goal after 32 minutes put Brackens in the driving seat and they were 1-12 to 0-8 clear when Jack Morrissey revived Moycarkey with a goal after 50 minutes. Moycarkey threw everything into attack in a tense finish but Brackens held their nerve to win.

Two goals late on could not save Nenagh Éire Óg Nenagh who were defeated by Kilruane MacDonaghs 1-26 to 2-21. A tight first half saw MacDonaghs ahead at the break, 0-13 to 0-11, but a Kian O Kelly goal after 36 minutes put them 1-16 to 0-14 in front and in control. They were 1-25 to 0-21 clear when Mikey Heffernan netted for Nenagh in injury time. Pearse Morris immediately added another but Kilruane hung on for the victory.

Borris-Ileigh were comfortable 2-24 to 0-15 winners over Roscrea. Kevin Maher’s goal nearing the break gave Borris a 1-12 to 0-7 interval lead. With Brendan Maher leading the way, Borris’ second goal from JD Devaney after 46 minutes sealed the issue.

Clonoulty-Rossmore saw off the challenge of Mullinahone on a 0-24 to 1-15 scoreline. Enda Keane’s goal for Mullinahone after 22 minutes enabled them to be level at half-time, 1-9 to 0-12, but Clonoulty were superior in the second half and full value for their six-point win despite the best efforts of Eoin Kelly who scored nine points for Mullinahone.