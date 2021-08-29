Galway to contest controversial red card

Galway to contest controversial red card

Tipperary's Grace O'Brien and Dervla Higgins of Galway. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 16:17
Therese O’Callaghan

Galway manager Cathal Murray believes the red card received by corner-back Dervla Higgins is a case of mistaken identity and that they will be pursuing the matter. 

Higgins was sent off in the 59th minute by referee Ray Kelly in their 1-13 to 0-12 All-Ireland semi-final victory over Tipperary.

However the spotlight could fall on another player following the incident.

Any suspension would rule her out of the All-Ireland final in Croke Park next month.

#camogie#galway gaa#women’s sport
