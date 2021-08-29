Galway to contest controversial red card

Galway manager Cathal Murray believes the red card received by corner-back Dervla Higgins is a case of mistaken identity and that they will be pursuing the matter.
Higgins was sent off in the 59th minute by referee Ray Kelly in their 1-13 to 0-12 All-Ireland semi-final victory over Tipperary.
Dervla Higgins was shown a straight red card in Galway's win over Tipperary - but should she have been? #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/PF6GLnYlUr— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 29, 2021
However the spotlight could fall on another player following the incident.
Any suspension would rule her out of the All-Ireland final in Croke Park next month.