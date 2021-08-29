Pat Nolan, legendary Wexford goalkeeper and three-time All-Ireland winner, has died

Wexford goalkeeper Pat Nolan grabs the sliotar before Cork's Eddie O'Brien can get a hurley to it during the 1970 All-Ireland hurling final. 

Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 15:22
Brendan Furlong

Wexford GAA is mourning the loss of one of their all-time greats following the death of Pat Nolan on Saturday night, aged 84.

One of the greatest netminders in the history of Wexford hurling in a career that spanned from 1956 to 1974, having arrived on the inter-county scene as a minor at the age of 17. He joined the senior team as sub-goalkeeper in 1956, becoming part of one of hurling's most decorated teams.

Nolan went on to play a key part for Wexford during a hugely successful era for the county winning three All-Ireland medals, 1956, 1960, and 1968, while also appearing in the 1962, 1965, and 1970 finals. He was also the proud holder of six Leinster championship medals.

The Oylegate-Glenbrien clubman is the only Wexford player to hold four National Hurling League medals, 1956 (as a sub), 1958, 1967, and 1973, while losing finals in 1964 and 1969. He also won four Railway Cup medals with Leinster in 1964, 1965, 1971, and 1974.

One of Nolan's proudest moments was when he captained his beloved Oylegate-Glenbrien to their senior hurling title in 1963, his only club senior championship medal.

During his inter-county career he made 36 championship appearances between 1956 and his retirement in 1974 at the age of 37 to bring an end to a glorious and colourful career.

#wexford gaa#hurling
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

