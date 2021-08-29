Pat Nolan, legendary Wexford goalkeeper and three-time All-Ireland winner, has died

Wexford GAA is mourning the loss of one of their all-time greats following the death of Pat Nolan on Saturday night, aged 84.

One of the greatest netminders in the history of Wexford hurling in a career that spanned from 1956 to 1974, having arrived on the inter-county scene as a minor at the age of 17. He joined the senior team as sub-goalkeeper in 1956, becoming part of one of hurling's most decorated teams.