Feargal Logan thanks Kerry and GAA for Tyrone's Covid leeway

Tyrone joint manager Feargal Logan thanked the GAA and Kerry yesterday for the opportunity to play the All-Ireland semi-final, having had the game postponed due to covid cases in the camp.

His initial reaction was: “Happiness, but it was quite a game, I thought it was going to go to penalties.

“But the reaction is we were treated very fairly by the Association and we were more than appreciative of all that we got when ill health struck our camp. We’re more than thankful on that.

“If we say more than that it sounds as though you’re patronising and All-Ireland semi-finals are very sore defeats. But two weeks ago we were potentially out of the competition and that’s the relief I feel.

“I have to commend everyone, Kerry, everyone in the Association who bore with us - and the Tyrone players who represented the county today with distinction.”

Logan said the past month was “horrendous” for Tyrone football: “Resilience is born out of adversity, as I sit here I say absolutely sincerely that the last month for Tyrone football has been horrendous.

“Of course that brings with it a narrative and different slants are put on things, that can cause all sorts of emotions and upset.

“We got back on the football field about a week ago and it worked. It did work and that’s going to be the collateral issue that surrounds something like that.

“We’re just delighted to be heading to an All-Ireland final.”

Logan was at home for the previous game but said of sideline duty in the game: “The living room was hard, but it was harder than getting this man (Brian Dooher) to listen to me. It was great to be here in the flesh and I’m delighted we got over the line.”

Logan said the detail of how Tyrone players were reintroduced was a matter for another day.

“There’s a series of feedbacks out of what happened in the last month. There were staggered introductions and fellas with different levels of symptoms.

“That is a debate for another day, that issue - we’re just happy we got over the line. We were treated very fairly, we appreciated it and we grasped it there today.

“(The substitutions) - that’s Brian’s job really. If you win the substitutions are brilliant, if you lose the other way. They had an impact, (Daragh) Canavan puts a fizz in it when he gets on.

“You’re balancing the odds. It got that bad we were thinking of penalty takers as subs. We’re just delighted it worked out.”