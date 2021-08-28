Tyrone hero Kieran McGeary: 'They said we wouldn’t, they said we couldn’t, I’ll tell you what, we did'

“It’s been a tough few weeks. Only those on the inside will understand how tough it was."
28 August 2021; Kieran McGeary of Tyrone celebrates at the final whistle of the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 18:21

Man of the match Kieran McGeary summed up Tyrone's defiance after a nerve-jangling All-Ireland semi-final win over Kerry.

The Ulster champions had been badly hit by Covid in the lead-up to the twice-postponed game, but were still full of running as the game went to extra-time.

McGeary told RTE: "I’m full of emotion, the boys are full of emotion. During the week we took a lot of stress. They said we wouldn’t, they said that we couldn’t, I’ll tell you what, we did.

“Any one of our backroom team could lift that award for what they’ve done over the last few weeks.

"You just have to keep digging. After last time we met Kerry in Killarney, we had to strip ourselves back to the core. Three goals today, just turned the whole thing around. It’s incredible.

"The lads who came off the bench got us over the line. There’s a number of lads legless, I’m legless, but only for them... and the support from these Tyrone people has been exceptional."

Tyrone co-manager Brian Dooher was proud after a match he ranked up there with any of his achievements as a player.

"It’s definitely up there with them. The boys dug deep and I think they got their just rewards.

"We had a lot of boys cramping but somehow I don’t know how they done it but they done it. Hats off to them, they put in a memorable shift and it was just enough to get us over the line.

"It mightn't have been the perfect performance but it wasn’t bad." 

