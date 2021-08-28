Pat Spillane and Sean Cavanagh war over Covid saga before Tyrone v Kerry

Spillane slammed the 'vacuum of information' from the Tyrone camp.
Pat Spillane and Sean Cavanagh war over Covid saga before Tyrone v Kerry

15 October 2015; RTÉ analysts Dessie Dolan and Pat Spillane, right, during the 2016 GAA Football / Hurling Championship draw. RTE Studios, Donnybrook, Dublin. Picture credit: Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE

Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 15:08
Cian Locke

Pat Spillane and Sean Cavanagh were embroiled in a war of words during the RTE Sport build-up to the Kerry v Tyrone All-Ireland semi-final.

The game takes place this afternoon, two weeks after its original schedule date, and Kerryman Spillane still has questions over how Covid-related absentees have so badly derailed Tyrone's season.

As former Tyrone star Cavanagh furiously protested, Spillane slammed the 'vacuum of information' from the Tyrone camp.

"I'll tell you what Tyrone did. Tyrone played an absolute blinder. They called the GAA's bluff, they called Kerry's bluff, they played a game of poker. They hurled the grenade in and Kerry blinked and the GAA blinked.

"When you have a vacuum of information, as there was from the Tyrone camp, into that vacuum comes misinformation, false narrative  and innuendo.

"I still have so many question marks. Why did so many people, at the one time in the Tyrone camp, get Covid. Did close contacts go to the Ulster final? did Close contacts go to the socialising event?"

"Did they follow Covid protocol?

"How come there was no covid case with the Limerick hurlers, the Cork hurlers, in the Kerry camp?

"Let's have clarity."

Watch the exchange here

More in this section

Paul Wilson celebrates at the final whistle 28/8/2021 Meath end 29-year wait with thrilling minor final win
Cork v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Blow for Limerick after Peter Casey cruciate injury confirmed
Kerry v Cork - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Peter Keane names unchanged Kerry team for All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone
Pat Spillane and Sean Cavanagh war over Covid saga before Tyrone v Kerry

Seven-goal Tipp secure senior status and send Tyrone down

READ NOW

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



August 21

Russell Rovers
v
Castlemartyr

LIHC final

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices