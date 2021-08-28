Pat Spillane and Sean Cavanagh war over Covid saga before Tyrone v Kerry

Pat Spillane and Sean Cavanagh were embroiled in a war of words during the RTE Sport build-up to the Kerry v Tyrone All-Ireland semi-final.
The game takes place this afternoon, two weeks after its original schedule date, and Kerryman Spillane still has questions over how Covid-related absentees have so badly derailed Tyrone's season.
As former Tyrone star Cavanagh furiously protested, Spillane slammed the 'vacuum of information' from the Tyrone camp.
"I'll tell you what Tyrone did. Tyrone played an absolute blinder. They called the GAA's bluff, they called Kerry's bluff, they played a game of poker. They hurled the grenade in and Kerry blinked and the GAA blinked.
"When you have a vacuum of information, as there was from the Tyrone camp, into that vacuum comes misinformation, false narrative and innuendo.
"I still have so many question marks. Why did so many people, at the one time in the Tyrone camp, get Covid. Did close contacts go to the Ulster final? did Close contacts go to the socialising event?"
"Did they follow Covid protocol?
"How come there was no covid case with the Limerick hurlers, the Cork hurlers, in the Kerry camp?
"Let's have clarity."
