All-Ireland camogie semi-finals: Galway and Kilkenny can prevail to renew final rivalry

All-Ireland senior camogie championship semi-finals

Galway v Tipperary, Croke Park, 2pm

Defeated All-Ireland finalists Galway topped their group and received a bye to the All-Ireland semi-final.

In their three round-robin championship games, they scored a total of 6-41.

One of these was a one-point victory over Kilkenny, which is hugely encouraging for Cathal Murray’s side.

Last year the Tribeswomen overcame Tipperary by six points in a low-scoring encounter. But that was in the depths of winter, tomorrow in Croke Park will be a different experience.

The four-week break since their last competitive match could be a factor. However, it also gave the westerners time to overcome a few injuries. Their team selection will be interesting, Carrie Dolan one of those players fighting to be fit.

One they won’t have however, is corner-back Heather Cooney who picked up a cruciate injury in the league.

Athenry’s Dervla Higgins could fill this position alongside Shauna Healy and captain Sarah Dervan.

Midfield will be key where Niamh Kilkenny and possibly Niamh Hanniffy will look to get the upperhand.

This is an area Tipperary must win if Bill Mullaney’s team is to reach their first All-Ireland final since 2006.

Ereena Fryday wore the number nine jersey against Waterford. Her contribution was vital. She notched two valuable points and her work-rate was immense.

A greater array of scorers is noticeable too. Róisín Howard, Eimear McGrath, Orla O’Dwyer, Nicole Walsh and Clodagh McIntyre along with stalwart Cáit Devane have been supporting each other.

At the other end of the field, they will need full-back Mary Ryan to be fully fit. She was forced off last Saturday against Waterford with an elbow injury and she also received attention to her quad. The Moneygall defender does a lot of hard work. She is an All-Star and a link to Tipperary’s last visit to headquarters in the mid noughties.

Verdict: Galway.

Cork v Kilkenny, Croke Park, 4pm

Champions Kilkenny renew their rivalry with Cork. The Leinster side were awesome in the first-half of their quarter-final against Wexford on Saturday. Granted, the Purple and Gold are only beginning to find their feet again, so how much we can read into their 3-19 scoreline is questionable.

What we do know is that they weren’t as convincing in the second-half. Then again, they were 13 points up at half-time and were on the road to victory.

That was a point noted by manager Brian Dowling afterwards who wasn’t overly worried by the drop off and will be happy to have something to work on. If they can produce that opening performance for the 60 minutes, they will be hard to beat.

Kilkenny have more depth this year and Dowling has moved players around into different positions, proving their versatility. Denise Gaule lined out at midfield and bagged 1-6 — whoever comes up against her, this will be a huge test.

Goal scorers Mary O’Connell and Aoife Doyle are ones to watch and the return of Katie Power is a major plus. The two Walsh’s Grace and Miriam were on the scoresheet too.

There remains an injury doubt about wing-back Kellyann Doyle who was forced off against Wexford.

Cork have been waiting for this last-four tie since topping their group at the end of July, amassing 5-51 in those three outings. They too had a few knocks but it is believed most have cleared up. While it is unfortunate for the dual players to have lost the football semi-final to Meath, on the plus side they were able to focus solely on this fixture.

The return of Pamela Mackey to the panel will add to Paudie Murray’s resilient back-line which Laura Treacy has anchored very well. Ashling Thompson is another impressive performer, the midfielder will be central to getting as much supply going forward as possible. Hannah Looney will be another the Rebels will look to. Forwards Amy O’Connor and Katrina Mackey are vastly experienced and will have to deliver once more if Cork are to reach their first final since 2018.

Verdict: Kilkenny