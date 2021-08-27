Cork GAA set to announce increased crowd allowed attend county final

Pairc Ui Chaoimh: Originally limited to a capacity of 500 due to Covid restrictions. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 13:12
Eoghan Cormican

Cork GAA has secured an increase in the number of spectators permitted to attend Sunday’s Cork Premier Senior football final between Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers, with the figure to be announced in the coming hours expected to be in the low thousands.

Officials, management personnel, and players from both camps had been hugely critical of the 500-spectator cap that was to be in place for tomorrow’s game, with this 11th hour announcement by Cork GAA welcomed by both Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh was attended by more than 6,000 spectators for last month’s Munster SHC final and All-Ireland quarter-final, giving rise to optimism that Cork county finals played at the venue throughout August would be watched by more than the 500 limit that currently pertains to stadiums with a capacity in excess of 5,000.

It emerged last week, however, that Cork GAA efforts to secure a larger crowd for Sunday’s delayed 2020 football decider had been in vain and that both Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers would receive no more than 250 tickets each.

“I was in Dublin at the weekend at the All-Ireland hurling final and I do wonder if there is one rule for one and one rule for another. It is unbelievable,” Castlehaven manager James McCarthy told the Irish Examiner earlier this week.

“I'd say there will be more inside in the pub watching the game or on a big screen than there will be at the match.”

Nemo forward Paul Kerrigan had said the 500-cap had brought “undue stress” on clubs in deciding who was given a ticket.

“I was obviously in Croke Park at the weekend for the hurling. And when you see the madness up there, which was good to see, with the crowd, like, it was still a busy crowd. Even if they doubled the 500, to be honest, it would do both clubs.

“There's probably undue stress on the clubs giving out tickets. I know as a player we're only going to get one ticket for the game, which is...I have a wife, a kid, a sister, parents, they'd all love to go. It's a bit mad. They wouldn't be two huge clubs either so even if it went from 500 to 1,000 I think it would definitely do everyone.”

