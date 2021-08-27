Tony Brosnan emerges as Kerry injury doubt for All-Ireland semi-final

Kerry forward Tony Brosnan is considered a doubt for tomorrow’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Tyrone.

The Dr Crokes man is understood to have picked up an injury in the gym during the week and is unlikely to be part of the matchday panel in Croke Park.

After sustaining a hand injury that forced him out of the Munster semi-final against Tipperary, Brosnan returned to the squad for the final win over Cork when he replaced his club-mate David Shaw.

Peter Keane is expected to announce his team this Friday evening. Of the team that began the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final victory over Tyrone, 10 started their last SFC game in Fitzgerald Stadium last month.