Paul O’Donovan and Nemo Rangers looking ahead to 'most unusual' Cork county final

Nemo Rangers manager Paul O’Donovan points to one of the biggest challenges facing him ahead of the Cork SFC final this weekend.

“Our semi-final was 11 months ago, so there’s no form to go on and our team has evolved in that 11 months.

“If we had played the game when it was supposed to be played last October, the team would be different from Sunday.

“There would be a couple of changes, fellows switching around, some putting their hands up for selection and I’m sure Castlehaven will be no different.”

Still he says they’re “well prepared” for the game on Sunday (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3pm).

“The break was unusual, that five-month period between December and May because we couldn’t get together. We sent our training programmes to the lads and in fairness they worked away, but getting on to a pitch is completely different.

“And we had all the signs of it, when we played our first two league matches against the ’Barrs and Éire Óg. We were beaten well in both, but our fitness levels have come on a lot since then and we’ve improved a lot.

“We’re looking forward to the game and we’ll have no excuses on Sunday. We had five tied up with Cork and they came back four or five weeks ago, but in the interim all the others were stepping in.”

All told, O’Donovan says “the break didn’t suit us because I don’t think we came out of the break in a good position, not being able to interact with the players. The teams we played early on seemed to be way fitter than us.

“Maybe we weren’t giving them enough to do, but I certainly wouldn’t like to go through that again, not seeing each other for five months. The only time I saw guys was when I bumped into them.

We didn’t collectively get together. The grounds here in Trabeg were closed and fellows were looking for patches of grass around the place to do a bit of running.

“We could see that when we got back we were in a bit of trouble, though we felt we could manage the 13 weeks before playing again.”

O’Donovan pays tribute to fitness coach Cian Sisk who “did a great job, and the extra three weeks allowed us get up another few levels.

“Starting off the season with a county final is most unusual because we’re trying to peak now, get down to some normality before going again.

“And it’s six days for us because we play Valley Rovers on the Saturday and that’s going to be very difficult, win or lose.

“Our focus is totally on this game and we haven’t even looked at Valley Rovers, spoken about them or mentioned their name.”

Castlehaven have been the focus, and rightly so, he adds: “They were the last team to beat us in Cork, down in Dunmanway in 2018, and gave us a good seeing to.

“That’s fresh in our memories and I’ve been drilling home to the players that any team is capable of beating us, when we don’t turn up.

“That’s the key for us on Sunday, turning up and trying to put in a performance.

“That game in 2018, which was a hard one to swallow, was an indication of what can happen on the day. If we turn up, put in a performance and are beaten: I can accept that.

“Defeats, I believe, are much easier to take when you’ve put in a performance.”

Performing for the full hour is part of that, he acknowledges.

“We definitely took our foot off the pedal in the 2019 final against Duhallow, having been something like 10 points up at half-time and winning by four in the end.

Since that game it’s something we have stressed about the importance of keeping it going for the full 60 minutes.

“We certainly gave Duhallow some momentum that day and they came back at us in droves. And it’s very hard to wrestle back momentum after giving it to the opposition.

“But we’ve seen in our challenge matches that we’re getting there.”

Will Sunday’s opponents influence team selection for O’Donovan?

“We pick a team based on our best 15 players, but on Sunday we will definitely have to focus on the two Hurleys, Mark Collins, and the three Cahalanes.

“They’re six inter-county players — I know the lads are hurlers, but they’re quality players and they have a sprinkling of others that you have to watch as well.

“And they will be doing the same with us, watching Luke (Connolly), Paul (Kerrigan) and Mark (Cronin) and all these guys. But we wouldn’t change a team to suit the opposition.”