Seoirse Bulfin in frame for Kerry hurling job

Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 18:56
John Fogarty
Seoirse Bulfin, Tom Kingston, and Stephen Molumphy are believed to be the shortlisted candidates for the position of Kerry senior hurling manager.
Bulfin assisted Davy Fitzgerald in Waterford, Clare — when they claimed the 2013 All-Ireland title — and Wexford in 2019 as the county won its first Leinster SHC crown in 15 years.
Brother of Cork senior hurling manager Kieran, former inter-county goalkeeper Kingston guided UCC to a second successive Fitzgibbon Cup title last year.
Ex-Waterford captain Molumphy was a selector to Liam Cahill when the Déise reached last year’s All-Ireland SHC final and was involved with Bulfin in Fitzgerald’s Wexford management team in 2019.