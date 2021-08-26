Seoirse Bulfin in frame for Kerry hurling job

Bulfin assisted Davy Fitzgerald in Waterford, Clare — when they claimed the 2013 All-Ireland title — and Wexford
Seoirse Bulfin in frame for Kerry hurling job

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald, left, and coach Seoirse Bulfin, react during a National League game in Nowlan Park, Kilkenny. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 18:56
John Fogarty

Seoirse Bulfin, Tom Kingston, and Stephen Molumphy are believed to be the shortlisted candidates for the position of Kerry senior hurling manager.

Bulfin assisted Davy Fitzgerald in Waterford, Clare — when they claimed the 2013 All-Ireland title — and Wexford in 2019 as the county won its first Leinster SHC crown in 15 years.

Brother of Cork senior hurling manager Kieran, former inter-county goalkeeper Kingston guided UCC to a second successive Fitzgibbon Cup title last year.

Ex-Waterford captain Molumphy was a selector to Liam Cahill when the Déise reached last year’s All-Ireland SHC final and was involved with Bulfin in Fitzgerald’s Wexford management team in 2019.

More in this section

Limerick v Waterford - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Liam Cahill staying in Waterford: Why did Tipperary fail to get their man?
Roscommon v Offaly - 2021 Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Final Seamus McEnaney: Tyrone 'manipulated' Covid situation to good effect
Longford v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 Gavin Devlin wants Tyrone to 'expose Kerry for what they are'
#kerry gaa#hurling
Richard Donnelly and Matthew Donnelly speak to Paul Geaney 12/6/2021

Kerry vs Tyrone form guide: Key factors that will determine Saturday's outcome

READ NOW

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



August 21

Russell Rovers
v
Castlemartyr

LIHC final

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices