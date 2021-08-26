Seamus McEnaney: Tyrone 'manipulated' Covid situation to good effect

Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney says Tyrone cleverly “manipulated” the Covid situation they were in and Kerry will have been affected more by the two-week delay to Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final.

McEnaney, who revealed his panel were fully vaccinated as early as June, believes the Ulster champions have won the pre-match battle.

“I think actually that Tyrone manipulated the unfortunate position they found themselves in,” he told TeamTalkMag’s semi-final preview show. “They actually dictated the pace of when this game was going to take place. They managed the situation really, really well from an unfortunate position to give themselves enough time to be ready to play Kerry.

“There are two big questions to be answered here - how is Tyrone going to come out of the Covid scenario? And I think they’ll come out of it okay because they have everyone back training at least two weeks at this point and they have the competitive matches behind them. I think this has not been good for Kerry.”

Believing Kerry have “played nobody yet”, the five-week gap to the Munster final will also upset Peter Keane’s team, McEnaney believes.

“They played a Cork team that only stayed up from relegation to Division 3, they played a Tipperary team who are in Division 4. They have played nobody yet.

“How is Kerry going to come out of having no football for five weeks and, for me, no challenge prior to those five weeks. The last challenge, fair enough, was probably against Dublin in the league, which was a long time ago.

“Tyrone have played two Division 1 teams in the Ulster final and semi-final. We would have rather been more competitive but at least we gave them a competitive game. Two Division 1 teams, I think there is no comparison of the run-ins of both teams.”

McEnaney disagrees with the suggestion Kerry’s pedigree will count for something on Saturday.

“History counts for damn all when the ball is thrown in in Croke Park. That’s how I feel about it. The problem with Kerry is there are a lot of fires to put out. You’ve two or three fires put out and you still have two or three more to put out.

“But Tyrone has a lot of men who can put out them fires. Paudie Clifford is probably one of the best players in the country at the moment but Tyrone have men to blank him out like Petey Harte who looks like he’s doing a man-to-man job on all the top oppositions and he will go out the field with him.”