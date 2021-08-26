Gavin Devlin wants Tyrone to 'expose Kerry for what they are'

Former Tyrone assistant manager Gavin Devlin has called on the team to “expose” Kerry for “what they are” in Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final.

Devlin, who finished up with Mickey Harte last year, claims Kerry put 15 players behind the ball at times because they don’t trust their defenders.

“There is a reason why Kerry come out and play in the middle of the field with 15 men behind the ball because they don’t trust the men at the back,” he told TeamTalkMag’s All-Ireland semi-final preview. “And they are right not to trust them. We have to go and target that.

“Have we the men to put out Kerry’s fires? Yes we do but we don’t need to start the conversation there. We need to start the conversation with ‘how are we going to expose these boys for what they are?’ because no-one to date has exposed that.

“We have Kerry on this pedestal and this is the same team that in 2019 we went in at half-time shooting out the gate (Tyrone led 0-9 to 0-5). I think they still have 12 or 13 of those players still there. So, come on, there has to be a bit of realism here.”

Two-time All-Ireland SFC winner Devlin envisages Tyrone’s defence nullifying the Kerry attack if certain match-ups take place. “I’d put Razza (Rory Brennan) on Paudie Clifford. He hasn’t played a lot of football this season but he’s a serious defender. Then we have (Pádraig) Hampsey and Rony McNamee and you can take your pick with (Paul) Geaney and David Clifford. Either or for me.

“I’d put Petey Harte on Seán O’Shea and bring Conor Meyler back on (Stephen) O’Brien. I think we win all those battles. I think we win them all.” Asked what he would say to the players before the game, Devlin replied: “My message to the boys would be to kill or get killed. I think match-ups are key. I feel we have the men to man them up and take them in terms of Paudie Clifford and David Clifford and Geaney, Seán O’Shea. They’ve dropped Petey (Harte) to the half-back line and it’s worked an absolute treat. A good man-to-man marker. Not only that, Petey can put a man on the backfoot as well.

“We have been at the top table the last couple of years and we’ve slipped against Kerry, Mayo and Dublin time and time again. On several of those occasions, we were only a flick of a ball away from beating them but we didn’t beat them.

“Go back to 2001, when the two Brians (Canavan and McAlinden) were over Armagh. They were really close, Joe Kernan came in and got them over the line. I don’t think we’re one bit different.

“I have been involved with Brian Dooher a few times and if people think he’s going down there with Tyrone to fulfill a fixture they are absolutely deluded. If they play with Brian Dooher’s tenacity and vigour we could be in with a massive shout.”