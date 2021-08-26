Paul Kerrigan: Ronan McCarthy won't outstay his welcome as Cork manager

Paul Kerrigan believes Ronan McCarthy will walk away as Cork football manager if there is any bit of negativity from players or the county board towards the prospect of him continuing in the role.

Speaking after the county’s 22-point defeat to Kerry last month, McCarthy — who has a year remaining on the two-year extension he received last December — said he will talk to the Cork GAA executive and his players before making a decision on his future.

Kerrigan reckons that McCarthy will want to see out his term given the disappointing note on which the county’s 2021 season ended, but doesn’t see him hanging around if either the executive or players aren’t on board with him extending his reign into a fifth year.

“He signed up for two years and knowing him, he’d probably want to do the two years. He said after the Munster final he would speak to the board and the players. If there is any bit of negativity from either side, knowing him, he’ll probably drop it,” said Kerrigan.

“I was asking the Cork lads, they wouldn’t be giving too much away, but they don’t know either what the story is. The package of Cian O’Neill as coach and Kevin Smyth as S&C, that might change as well. There are a couple of factors, really.

“(The Munster final) was a bad defeat. One saving grace was they did stay up in Division 2. They won three out of four games and if that was a normal year they’d be pushing for promotion. That has been overlooked.

“Whether he stays on or not, I don’t know. In Cork, are there any outstanding candidates sticking their hand up? We tend to not go outside the county, so it will be interesting to see what happens.”

The former Cork footballer said the 4-22 to 1-9 Munster final drubbing was very tough to watch and a definite setback for this group.

“The last couple of years we’ve had one step forward and two back. Getting to the Super 8s in 2019 would have been a big improvement for us and then not to win any game was a bit of a setback. The same beating Kerry last year, which was a step forward, and not winning the Munster final, a step back. The Munster final, it’s a bit of a setback. It’d be interesting to see how they react.

“They have to get to Division 1 and be playing teams in the top tier, if they want to get up and compete with the likes of Kerry and Mayo.”

Kerrigan, who last winter called time on his 13 seasons with the Cork footballers, reckons the county still hasn’t recovered from their top-table removal after the break-up of the 2010 All-Ireland-winning team some three years later.

“The first five or six years were dream stuff. After 2013, it was nearly a different team every week, so very frustrating is how I’d describe it looking back and we probably haven’t recovered since.

“Since those times, Mayo, Dublin, Kerry, and Tyrone are still at it and after getting better. And we were there and we are after getting worse, an awful lot worse, so very frustrating.”

Turning to the future, the Nemo Rangers clubman was encouraged by the Munster titles garnered by the Cork minors and U20s in recent weeks.

The 34-year-old is hopeful dual star Brian Hayes — who captained the Cork U20 footballers and won two All-Ireland medals with the U20 hurlers this summer — opts for the big ball at senior inter-county level in the years ahead.

“Conor Corbett is the obvious one (who could make the jump from U20 to senior), he has the size and the mobility. I’d like to see Brian Hayes play football. There will be a lot of clamour for him to play hurling — it might be a bit more attractive. I think he models himself a bit on his clubmate Ian Maguire, so I think if you got him in with Cork he is exactly what we need around the middle, that presence and mobility.

“I’d be friendly with Colm O’Neill, who is involved with the U20s, and Donncha O’Connor, who is involved with the minors, and there are good lads coming through.”