Paul Kerrigan: Tyrone’s Covid woes no surprise if players weren’t vaccinated

Former Cork footballer Paul Kerrigan has said Tyrone’s Covid problems were “unsurprising”, if it was a case that panel members were unvaccinated.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner last week, Tyrone joint-manager Fergal Logan said “there are a series of players in the panel who are vaccinated”, but he also added that management didn’t make vaccination mandatory as they were anxious that players “might go under for two weeks” following vaccination and have their performance inhibited.

Kerrigan heard talk of Tyrone players having lost weight and very small attendances at training as a result of positive cases within the squad, all of which he found unsurprising if players weren’t jabbed.

When asked if he thought the GAA made the correct decision in pushing back the All-Ireland semi-final by a second week because of Tyrone’s Covid difficulties, Kerrigan replied that the Red Hands were “cute enough” with their statement that left the matter firmly in Croke Park’s hands.

“It was fairly dire, by all accounts. You’d hear guys lost a lot of weight, a lot of energy, and very few guys training. Personally, a bit unsurprising, if they were unvaccinated and stuff like that. I know a lot of the Cork lads, when their time came, they got vaccinated straight away.”

Although Kerry come into this Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final without a competitive fixture in the last five weeks, Kerrigan doesn’t believe the long layoff or the uncertainty surrounding the fixture will have affected Peter Keane’s side and he isn’t looking past a Kerry win.

“Right from the first league game in Tralee against Galway, their body language, their purpose, they looked like a team on a mission. They are gone back to the way that they know how to play and they play it best.”

Whereas Kerry sat back during last year’s Munster semi-final and allowed Cork to hold and play possession along the Kerry 45-metre line, Kerrigan sees the pressure they are now applying from higher up the pitch as the main change to their approach this season.

“If the ball is out on the 45, they have someone putting pressure on and they push them back to the 65. And if they get a turnover then, they have kept their forwards up the field and they can kick-pass really quick. They have improved by stepping out of their defensive line.

“Collectively they are probably a bit better too.

“Kerry are in a good position. They don’t like Tyrone after their rivalry in the noughties, so any chance they get to try and beat Tyrone they will. And traditionally they don’t have any fear of Mayo. They’ll see this as a real opportunity to go on and end their famine.

“They would have liked to play Dublin, but look, it’s not the end of the world, they’ll get their chance next year.

“Mayo are coming as well, so for guys like us watching games I think the next couple of years are going to be really good.”

- Paul Kerrigan was speaking at a press event organised by Electric Ireland to promote the minor All-Ireland football championship.