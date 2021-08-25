Diarmuid Murphy: Tyrone semi-final against Kerry ‘tailor-made for an ambush’

“Tailor-made for an ambush,” is how Diarmuid Murphy sizes up Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final.

The former Kerry goalkeeper and selector has his defences mounted, his people not yet certain what their own will bring, unsure what old rivals will be able to bring.

“The circumstances, especially with Tyrone’s build-up, it’s been so disjointed for obvious reasons. Probably Tyrone don’t know themselves, with the health issues there, how their players will react to the battle. But I’m assuming they’ll come down right. If they come down right against our fellas who haven’t been tested at all, it’s tailor-made for an ambush. Big time.

“The public perception of (this Kerry team) is that they are going okay, but there’s a lot of ground to be recovered after last year’s game down in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which was a disaster. I think until they win an All-Ireland this team are going to be viewed with — not suspicion — but they won’t be viewed in the same light as teams who went before them.

“That brings its own pressure as well but there’s no harm in that, you have to get over the line sometime to win their first.”

Writing in these pages yesterday, Declan Bogue predicted a game “of menace and stubbornness”.

“If it is, it’s going to be a good test of our fellas,” Murphy added, on the Irish Examiner GAA Podcast. “It’s the team that gets to play the game on their terms. If Kerry can establish their style of play, moving the ball quickly up the field and into the forwards, throw it around a bit and get a few scores, they’re probably going to win it.

“But if Tyrone turn it into that type of a game — you refer back to Mayo-Dublin where it was borderline chaotic in extra time and the last 10 minutes of normal time — all bets are off then.

“Ok, Kerry have done well in the league and the Munster Championship, but you just don’t know, in a contest, what way they are going to react. We have some new fellas who haven’t faced any bit of adversity yet.”

Murphy deflects away the suggestion Kerry’s centre remains soft, but acknowledges defensive concerns persist.

“No, I don’t think they are soft, but I think they have a lot to prove when they don’t have the ball.

“A lot of people were criticising the Kerry defence over the last couple of years. But I’d broaden out the argument and say that when Kerry don’t have possession, from number 15 back, if you compare them with the likes of Mayo and Dublin, Kerry have been below that standard.

“The one thing I’ve noticed this year is their forwards are working much harder and it’s taken a little bit of pressure off their defence. But you saw in the Munster final, when Cork moved the ball quickly up the field, they were able to get at Kerry’s full back line easily enough with a lot of space in front of them.

“Kerry’s forwards are working hard, but if the opposition team counter at pace, and get that ball in early, and Tyrone seem to have the men inside there that they didn’t have a couple of years ago, that’s how they get joy.

“It just comes down to whether our fellas have the belly for battle on Saturday. I’m hoping they have, but we haven’t seen anything yet this year.”