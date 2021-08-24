Fury over Louth GAA's promotion freeze due to Covid cases

Louth's top GAA’s leading officials made the call, which included the suspension of relegation, on the basis that several games have had to be postponed due to positive Covid cases
Fury over Louth GAA's promotion freeze due to Covid cases

The Gaelic Grounds in Drogheda, Co Louth. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 22:13
John Fogarty

Louth club Glen Emmets have hit out at the county management committee’s decision to remove promotion from this year’s league.

Louth GAA’s leading officials made the call, which included the suspension of relegation, on the basis that several games have had to be postponed due to positive cases.

A number of clubs who were chasing promotion were outraged by the move. Winning all of their first eight games, Glen Emmets finished top of Division 3A. Dunleer club Lann Léire were in second, one point behind on 15 points, having played all of their 10 matches.

Emmets contested the decision to Leinster Council but were unsuccessful. In a statement on social media, they condemned the management committee. “What should be cause for celebration is unfortunately overshadowed by the decision by Louth GAA to remove promotion and relegation from the league three weeks ago in the closing stages of the competition.

“So after all the solo training our young men did throughout the lockdown, their dedication and motivation in what were very difficult times, in order to better their game and their team’s performances to strive for promotion was cruelly removed at the 11th hour. Unbelievable disappointment in our county management committee who are there to promote the game and support the clubs of Louth.”

Following their Division 4 semi-final victory over Leitrim in May, Louth were promoted to Division 3 in 2022.

More in this section

Tyrone celebrate after the game 31/7/2021 Completion of GAA club championships could depend on Covid vaccinations
Kilkenny mourns 'genuinely popular figure' Liam ‘Chunky’ O’Brien Kilkenny mourns 'genuinely popular figure' Liam ‘Chunky’ O’Brien
Cork v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Michael Moynihan's hurling awards: The top players and moments from Championship 2021
#gaelic football#leinster gaa
Declan Hannon at the coin toss with Fergal Horgan and Patrick Horgan 22/8/2021

All-Ireland final referee Fergal Horgan dismisses 'completely unfounded' retirement rumour

READ NOW

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



August 21

Russell Rovers
v
Castlemartyr

LIHC final

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices