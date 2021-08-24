Fury over Louth GAA's promotion freeze due to Covid cases

Louth club Glen Emmets have hit out at the county management committee’s decision to remove promotion from this year’s league.

Louth GAA’s leading officials made the call, which included the suspension of relegation, on the basis that several games have had to be postponed due to positive cases.

A number of clubs who were chasing promotion were outraged by the move. Winning all of their first eight games, Glen Emmets finished top of Division 3A. Dunleer club Lann Léire were in second, one point behind on 15 points, having played all of their 10 matches.

Emmets contested the decision to Leinster Council but were unsuccessful. In a statement on social media, they condemned the management committee. “What should be cause for celebration is unfortunately overshadowed by the decision by Louth GAA to remove promotion and relegation from the league three weeks ago in the closing stages of the competition.

“So after all the solo training our young men did throughout the lockdown, their dedication and motivation in what were very difficult times, in order to better their game and their team’s performances to strive for promotion was cruelly removed at the 11th hour. Unbelievable disappointment in our county management committee who are there to promote the game and support the clubs of Louth.”

Following their Division 4 semi-final victory over Leitrim in May, Louth were promoted to Division 3 in 2022.