All-Ireland final referee Fergal Horgan dismisses 'completely unfounded' retirement rumour

All-Ireland final referee Fergal Horgan dismisses 'completely unfounded' retirement rumour

All-Ireland final referee Fergal Horgan at the coin toss with Limerick captain Declan Hannon and Cork captain Patrick Horgan. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 17:26

All-Ireland senior hurling final referee Fergal Horgan has dismissed speculation that last Sunday’s game would be his last as an inter-county official.

The Tipperary man, 42, described as “completely unfounded” the rumour that he was set to retire from refereeing and is baffled at where the suggestion originated.

For the second year in a row, Horgan this season took charge of an All-Ireland semi-final and the final. The Limerick-Cork game was his third All-Ireland senior decider having previously taken charge of the 2017 clash between Galway and Waterford.

The Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams man has also been the man in the middle for two All-Ireland minor finals.

More in this section

Cork v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Michael Moynihan's annual hurling awards: The top players and moments from Championship 2021
Brian Lohan 16/5/2021 Brian Lohan sought three-year extension to term, Clare manager reveals
Cork v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Tim O'Mahony 'lucky he didn’t break his neck' in Cian Lynch incident - Paul Murphy
#tipperary gaa#hurling
All-Ireland final referee Fergal Horgan dismisses 'completely unfounded' retirement rumour

Kilkenny mourns 'genuinely popular figure' Liam ‘Chunky’ O’Brien

READ NOW

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



August 21

Russell Rovers
v
Castlemartyr

LIHC final

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices