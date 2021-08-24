All-Ireland final referee Fergal Horgan dismisses 'completely unfounded' retirement rumour

All-Ireland senior hurling final referee Fergal Horgan has dismissed speculation that last Sunday’s game would be his last as an inter-county official.
The Tipperary man, 42, described as “completely unfounded” the rumour that he was set to retire from refereeing and is baffled at where the suggestion originated.
For the second year in a row, Horgan this season took charge of an All-Ireland semi-final and the final. The Limerick-Cork game was his third All-Ireland senior decider having previously taken charge of the 2017 clash between Galway and Waterford.
The Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams man has also been the man in the middle for two All-Ireland minor finals.