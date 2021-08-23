All-Ireland takeaways: Cork’s ill fortune; Sunday Game Team of the Year; John Kiely eyes the future

Cork’s ill fortune

Even when a big match looks like a foregone conclusion beforehand it is not the done thing for previewers to say so. It would be rude. It would be presumptuous. It would leave the door open, however slightly, for the previewers to look very stupid indeed afterwards. Respect for the underdogs means a modicum of circumspection.

It will be of no consolation to Cork this week to reflect that Sunday’s drubbing was always a live possibility; on a really good day they might have got within seven or eight points of Limerick but that would have been the height of it. It may be of some consolation to them, however, to reflect that none of the other contenders would have fared any better.

Would Kilkenny have equalled the losers’ 1-22, which in the circumstances was a perfectly reasonable return? Would Tipperary have had the stomach for the fight after being swept aside in two Munster finals? Somebody had to reach the All-Ireland final and face Limerick there. It was Cork’s misfortune to win the semi-final and thereby claim the booby prize.

John Kiely points to the future

When Kilkenny were dismembering Waterford in 2008 Brian Cody felt it necessary to bring on only two subs, each for a different reason: TJ Reid for Martin Comerford early in the second half and, nine minutes from time, James McGarry for PJ Ryan.

Kiely made a point of running his bench in the closing stages here and it was no surprise to see David Reidy, Barry Murphy, and Pat Ryan — all regularly introduced during games these past few years — trot onto the hallowed turf. But he also brought on Colin Coughlan and what with the other three had been a gesture of gratitude for services rendered was in this case a pointer to the future.

Coughlan, who did his Leaving Cert this summer, was born in 2002. Cathal O’Neill, another member of the 26, was also born that year. Both will be pressing for starting places next season and Kiely will be anxious that they do. If there’s anything he may have learned from Cody, it’s that All-Ireland winning teams cannot be set in stone.

The Sunday Game XV

To say that people shouldn’t get het up over The Sunday Game Team of the Year in the same way that they shouldn’t get het up over the All-Stars is to miss the point. Human nature means these are exactly the kind of trivialities that people get het up over.

The 2021 Sunday Game team of the year. No surprises as All-Ireland champions Limerick dominate the team with a record 11 members. Who makes the cut? Watch here. #rtegaa #TheSundayGame pic.twitter.com/nBYPIBZ3DH — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 22, 2021

The XV announced by the panellists on Sunday night couldn’t but have featured a majority of Limerick players; such was the champions’ superiority throughout the campaign that double-figure representation was no leap. Nickie Quaid might have made it too but few beyond Shannonside will disagree with Eoin Murphy’s selection.

Dessie Hutchinson, so effective for Waterford against Galway and Tipperary, surely figured in the conversation when it came to picking the forwards, albeit evidently not sufficiently to unseat Aaron Gillane (Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey were certs). Yet the choice of Jack O’Connor ahead of Patrick Horgan was mystifying.

Granted, the youngster brought Cork to life in the All-Ireland semi-final, but it was Horgan’s reliability that had kept them in it up to that. The Sunday Game panellists were guilty of taking his consistency for granted. That’s human nature too.

Scoring records continue to tumble

To return to a question posed here on more than one occasion in recent years. Can hurling keep getting faster?

In terms of scoring, the 2014 drawn game (Kilkenny 3-22 Tipperary 1-28) seemed at the time to be the All-Ireland final to end All-Ireland finals. But records continue to tumble; the prospect of Tipp hitting 2-27 in a championship match and losing by seven points, as befell them against Waterford last month, was unimaginable even a couple of years ago.

Sunday’s opening quarter yielded a score per minute, the winners’ 2-8 was sourced entirely from play and despite the breakneck pace there were only three wides. As long as Limerick continue to lead the way the train will not be slowing down.

Whether this is necessarily a good thing is another story.

Don’t forget Tipperary 1964

Although Kilkenny’s cruel and unusual punishment of Waterford 13 years ago was the obvious reference point for Limerick’s victory, one big-day performance that continues to resound down the decades is that of Tipperary in 1964.

Tipp were in the process of winning four All-Irelands in five years and this was their greatest day. Donie Nealon scored three goals and Jimmy Doyle 10 points as they beat Kilkenny, the reigning champions and therefore no daws, by double scores, 5-13 to 2-8.

What’s a 14-point winning margin in 1964 in today’s currency? Have fun deciding.