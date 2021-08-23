760,000 tune in RTÉ's All-Ireland final coverage

In addition to this, there were 92,000 live streams on the RTÉ Player for the decider.
760,000 tune in RTÉ's All-Ireland final coverage

Diarmaid Byrnes, top, and Aaron Gillane of Limerick celebrate their All-Ireland final victory over Cork. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 16:21
Colm O’Connor

An average of 760,000 viewers tuned in to watch Limerick's All-Ireland SHC final win over Cork on RTE. 

The Sunday Game Live garnered an audience share of 71.4% of those watching television at the time. 

This viewership peaked in the final minute of the match when 860,000 tuned in as Fergal Horgan blew the full-time whistle to confirm Limerick as champions for the second year in a row.

In addition to this, there were 92,000 live streams on the RTÉ Player for the decider.

The figures represent an almost 50,000 jump on last year's All-Ireland final viewing figures - when the decider, which Limerick won, was played in December. 

More in this section

Cooley Kickhams v Newtown Blues - Hollywood Developments Division 1 League Cooley Kickhams thrilled at Rob Kearney's return: 'It's a lift for everyone'
Tom Ó Sé, the last of the Árd a Bhothair brothers, is laid to rest Tom Ó Sé, the last of the Árd a Bhothair brothers, is laid to rest
Cork v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final 'Selfless and honest' - John Kiely tribute to captain as emotional Hannon joins Christy Ring in the pantheon
760,000 tune in RTÉ's All-Ireland final coverage

Dalo's Hurling Final Podcast: Supreme Limerick will be hard to knock off the perch

READ NOW

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



August 21

Russell Rovers
v
Castlemartyr

LIHC final

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices