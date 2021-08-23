760,000 tune in RTÉ's All-Ireland final coverage

An average of 760,000 viewers tuned in to watch Limerick's All-Ireland SHC final win over Cork on RTE.
The Sunday Game Live garnered an audience share of 71.4% of those watching television at the time.
This viewership peaked in the final minute of the match when 860,000 tuned in as Fergal Horgan blew the full-time whistle to confirm Limerick as champions for the second year in a row.
In addition to this, there were 92,000 live streams on the RTÉ Player for the decider.
The figures represent an almost 50,000 jump on last year's All-Ireland final viewing figures - when the decider, which Limerick won, was played in December.