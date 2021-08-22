Thurles Sarsfields and Kiladangan pick up Premier silverware

Two goals in four minutes coming to the first water break set Thurles Sarsfields up for an unexpectedly comfortable 3-22 to 1-19 win over Loughmore-Castleiney in the Mid senior hurling final at Holycross.

A contest that promised much fizzled out in the second half with the winners' third goal. Loughmore’s green flag from Noel McGrath came in injury-time.

Loughmore opened brightly and were 0-6 to 0-2 ahead when Eoin Purcell’s dipping shot ended in the Loughmore net. Four minutes later Denis Maher set up Aidan McCormack for Sarsfields' second goal and against the run of play they led 2-3 to 0-8 at the water break. They dominated the second quarter however, to open a seven points lead 2-11 to 0-10 lead by the interval.

Sars' advantage became even more pronounced after half-time and Denis Maher’s goal after 36 minutes enabled them to lead 3-16 to 0-12 at the second water break. In the last quarter, Loughmore rallied but they had too much ground to make up. Sarsfields had introduced their full quota of subs when Noel McGrath shot a late consolation goal for Loughmore.

The win which also ensures Sarsfields of a place in the county knock-out stages owed much to the excellence of Padriac Maher, Ronan Maher, Michael Cahill, Stephen Cahill, and Seanie Butler. John Meagher was Loughmore’s top man with John, Noel and Brian McGrath and John Ryan also in form.

County champions Kiladangan produced a strong finish to retain their North SHC title with a 2-18 to 1-16 win over Kilruane MacDonaghs at Nenagh.

Kilruane, thanks to a Seamus Hennessy goal after four minutes, made the early running but Tadgh Gallagher had a Kiladangan goal after 15 minutes. At half-time Kilruane led 1-10 to 1-8 and in a thrilling second half the sides were level at 1-16 each when Kiladangan made their successful burst for home with a Dan O'Meara goal after 56 minutes. They quickly added points by Paul Flynn and Sean Hayes and held on for victory despite Kilruane’s best efforts, Kiladangan goalie Barry Hogan producing some top-class saves to deny them.

Kiladangan will again be the team to beat this year and had Billy Seymour shoot eight points for them and Paul Flynn, Willie Connors, David Sweeney, James Quigley and goalie Barry Hogan in top form.