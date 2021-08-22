John Kiely wants Limerick to get even better: 'We just got to keep pushing the boundaries'

John Kiely said Limerick players entered a state of flow during the first-half of today’s All-Ireland final, his charges rising to a level that made them “really, really hard to stop”.

Limerick had both hands back on Liam MacCarthy following a first-half effort that left them 3-18 to 1-11 in front at the break.

"It was a great performance, a performance we were maybe building towards over the last couple of months,” the now three-time All-Ireland winning manager began.

“We got things right from the start today in terms of our set-up, we got our energy levels right, we started putting a lot of pressure on Cork ball coming out of defence and most of all, when we had the ball ourselves, we used it really, really well and managed to create a lot of space and to be fair to the lads upfront they were running like mad into the space and were retraining the ball. Our accuracy too was very high.

"We just got into a flow. And when you get into that state, it is really, really hard to stop.”

Kiely said it was “a great privilege” to deliver the performance his charges churned out, their 16-point winning margin the biggest on All-Ireland final day since Kilkenny’s 23-point whipping of Waterford in 2008.

“To do that when you need it most, there is tremendous satisfaction in producing that level of performance.

“It was a huge collective effort, which gives me even greater satisfaction because guys who maybe didn't even feature today, lads who didn’t make the 26 today, lads who didn’t make the starting 15, they put in tremendous efforts and performances in recent weeks, as late as last Tuesday night, and it was there the sharpening of the blade, if you like, that produced that performance today.

“And their contribution needs to be acknowledged by me and the rest of the group because without it you can’t produce levels of performance like that.”

For Kiely, a third All-Ireland in four years, after a difficult first season in the post back in 2017, is difficult to comprehend.

It just seems like yesterday we were having two championship matches in 2017 and lost both and were facing into a winter of complete and utter soul-searching.

“We have just managed to turn it around. There is great confidence in the group, there is a great work ethic in the group, there is a great capacity there. They seem to be able to push the boundaries of their performances outwards and upwards on a continual basis. They are very much on an upward trajectory at the moment and we just got to keep pushing the boundaries.”