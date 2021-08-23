Ger Donnelly: 'Sleepless nights' ahead for Tyrone minors ahead of Meath clash

Tyrone manager Ger Donnelly said he always believed that Meath were the team to beat in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC.

Tyrone will play the Royals in Saturday’s All-Ireland decider at Croke Park and while the Ulster champions are likely to go in as favourites after cruising past Cork, Donnelly played up the opposition.

“From the start of this year, if you’d said who is the team that you’d look at, Meath would be the one,” said Donnelly.

“We played Dublin in a challenge match and the Dublin manager was saying to me that Meath would be very tough to beat.

“Dublin beat us in that challenge and you saw what Meath did to Dublin in the Leinster final. So it’s back to the drawing board and there’ll be a lot of sleepless nights when we start watching Meath.”

Donnelly and his backroom, which includes Red Hands heroes Conor Gormley and Ciaran Gourley, will have a difficult week picking their team for the final.

Subs Conor Owens and Jack Martin contributed 0-7 between them. All of them will want to start at Croke Park ahead of the county’s senior semi-final against Kerry on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s the stuff of dreams for those young lads, and the stuff of dreams for myself,” said Donnelly of the final fixture. “Conor and Ciaran have played in All-Ireland finals but it’s different being in the coaching end of it.

“Their experience will be massive for us. Tommy (Canavan) and Gary (Hetherington) have also been in All-Ireland finals and there’s no better people to keep your feet on the ground and to tell the lads this week what’s coming and what’s to be expected.

“It’s easy to look ahead and to think of the excitement but I would imagine once I go and watch Meath’s Leinster final or Meath’s game against Sligo, the smile will be coming off my face very quickly when you realise what’s ahead of us.”

Tyrone led by 0-15 to 0-5 with 55 minutes played but continued to pile on the pressure, adding eight more points at that stage and taking Dylan Crowley’s consolation Cork goal in their stride.