Talking points: Should All-Ireland minor hurling trophy be renamed the Jimmy Doyle Cup?

Sideline smarts

Aside from the obvious superior strength and conditioning which marked Cork’s U20 and minor All-Ireland successes this week over Galway, the confidence to take risks was also evident in these young players.

One score which highlighted that was the point scored by centre-back Ben O’Connor just before the break in the minor final.

Cork had successfully tried a crossfield sideline out of defence earlier so there was a risk Galway would be wise to it but that did not stop the superb midfielder Mikey Finn floating the ball across his half-back line after spotting O’Connor making a run and the St Finbarr’s club man completed the move by pointing from distance for a superb score.

The Doyle Cup?

Newspapers and other media outlets sponsoring sports events is nothing new but it does seem strange that the Irish Press Cup, in honour of a paper that last rolled off the presses in 1995, is still presented to the captain of the All-Ireland minor hurling team.

James Dwyer became the latest in a long list of minor captains going back to 1949, when the cup was given to the GAA to mark the 21st anniversary of the minor grade, to accept the trophy on Saturday night but surely there is no obligation on the GAA to keep presenting a cup named after a paper which folded about two decades ago, before the current crop of minors were born.

There are no shortage of GAA people who a new cup could be named after. Jimmy Doyle of Tipperary springs to mind, the winner of four Munster minor medals and the first to win three All-Irelands in the grade.

After all, Tipp’s cup ain’t exactly overflowing with trophies named in their honour despite all their success down the years.

Magnanimous manager

Defeated GAA managers — indeed, all codes — could do worse than follow Brian Hanley’s reaction to Galway’s loss on Saturday.

No whining about the referee or anything else, no excuses or efforts to deflect attention away from the manner of the defeat. Instead full-on admission from the classy Athenry man that the better team won.

“Cork were an awesome team. They were well drilled and coached and hats off to them.

“They were very dominant and it would be unfair to Cork and what they did to start analysing us and saying if we did this, that or the other. I think the scoreboard reflected their superiority in the game overall.

“You never mind losing to a team who are worthy winners and Cork were worthy winners. Unfortunately for us we came up short. We didn’t come up short six weeks ago when we won it and that’s just the way it goes.”

Scoring threat

This Cork minor team has been a joy to watch all summer, with scoring threats from all quarters… 6-28 against Clare, 1-24 against Limerick and haul of 1-26 in the win over Waterford.

Nine players contributed to their haul on Saturday evening but the remarkable thing is that all nine hit the target in the opening half, including superb corner-back Darragh O’Sullivan who broke Galway’s hearts with two inspirational points after going forward.

In contrast, none of the Galway full-forward line managed to score, while at the other end Cork’s inside line contributed 0-11 between them.

Not hard to see how All-Irelands are won and lost.

Generation game

Galway might have surrendered their superb run of four minor titles on the spin, but there were a lot of ties to former days in this side.

Midfielder Joshua Ryan’s dad Eanna was a key forward in the All-Ireland winning sides of 1987 and ’88, while sub Anthony Keady, who celebrated his 17th birthday on Saturday, is a son of the late Tony Keady.

Free-taker Rory Burke, underage again next year, is a son of 1993 All-Ireland final goalkeeper Richard and nephew of former full-back William, while sub Cian Donoghue’s dad, Michéal, managed the Tribesmen to All-Ireland glory in 2017.