Brian Hanley: Cork's class just too much for Galway youngsters

A first championship defeat for Brian Hanley in his three years as Galway minor hurling manager, and a chastening one at that.

Hanley oversaw minor final wins in 2019 and earlier this summer, but the county’s bid for a third successive All-Ireland under his watch, as well as a historic five-in-a-row, never got off the ground in Thurles.

“I wouldn't say we didn't get into the game, we just weren't let get into the game,” said the Galway manager.

“We fought very, very hard, died with our boots on, and even towards the end of the game we got the two late scores which showed we never gave up. But we were just outplayed, really.

“Their class was very good, we knew that coming into it. We did the best we could, but we fell well short.”

When asked what he saw as the outstanding features to a Cork team no one could get within the next room of this summer, Hanley remarked that Cork, as Galway have so often done in the past at minor level, simply maximised the special talent at their disposal.

“It is just a bit of quality that comes along at a particular time and a group that can do something different. They have done that and fair play to them.”

The Galway manager said they endeavoured on the line, both through personnel and positional switches, to stem the red tide from an early juncture. This, however, was a Cork team not for stopping.

“We tried to make changes, but it was coming back at us as quickly again. That's the way it was from start to finish. There is nothing you can do about it in that situation, you can make all the changes you want.

“We didn't get a goal chance and that was telling. We didn't get any really against Kilkenny either. Goals win games and we needed a few today. That is probably the one thing we didn't get over the two games.”

Despite the disappointing finish and small number of games Galway played as a result of entering the competition so late, Hanley said it was “a thoroughly enjoyable campaign”.

“We won six or seven weeks ago with last year’s team and then really got going with this group, even though we had been dovetailing them with the 2020 panel since May. It was great to have something like this to keep you going through a pandemic.”