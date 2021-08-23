Brian Hanley: Cork's class just too much for Galway youngsters

'Their class was very good, we knew that coming into it. We did the best we could'
Brian Hanley: Cork's class just too much for Galway youngsters

Galway players dejected after the All-Ireland MHC final. Picture:  INPHO/James Crombie

Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 06:35
Eoghan Cormican

A first championship defeat for Brian Hanley in his three years as Galway minor hurling manager, and a chastening one at that.

Hanley oversaw minor final wins in 2019 and earlier this summer, but the county’s bid for a third successive All-Ireland under his watch, as well as a historic five-in-a-row, never got off the ground in Thurles.

“I wouldn't say we didn't get into the game, we just weren't let get into the game,” said the Galway manager.

“We fought very, very hard, died with our boots on, and even towards the end of the game we got the two late scores which showed we never gave up. But we were just outplayed, really.

“Their class was very good, we knew that coming into it. We did the best we could, but we fell well short.” 

When asked what he saw as the outstanding features to a Cork team no one could get within the next room of this summer, Hanley remarked that Cork, as Galway have so often done in the past at minor level, simply maximised the special talent at their disposal.

“It is just a bit of quality that comes along at a particular time and a group that can do something different. They have done that and fair play to them.” 

The Galway manager said they endeavoured on the line, both through personnel and positional switches, to stem the red tide from an early juncture. This, however, was a Cork team not for stopping.

“We tried to make changes, but it was coming back at us as quickly again. That's the way it was from start to finish. There is nothing you can do about it in that situation, you can make all the changes you want.

“We didn't get a goal chance and that was telling. We didn't get any really against Kilkenny either. Goals win games and we needed a few today. That is probably the one thing we didn't get over the two games.” 

Despite the disappointing finish and small number of games Galway played as a result of entering the competition so late, Hanley said it was “a thoroughly enjoyable campaign”.

“We won six or seven weeks ago with last year’s team and then really got going with this group, even though we had been dovetailing them with the 2020 panel since May. It was great to have something like this to keep you going through a pandemic.”

More in this section

John Kiely replaces Gearoid Hegarty 22/8/2021 John Kiely wants Limerick to get even better: 'We just got to keep pushing the boundaries'
Tom Morrissey celebrates 22/8/2021 Tom Morrissey: ‘You’re always going to be hungry if you want to improve’
Cian Lynch celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy cup 21/8/2021 Cian Lynch's masterpiece: Cork unable to cast a spell on Limerick's Harry Potter
#cork gaa#galway gaa
Cork v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final

'Selfless and honest' - John Kiely tribute to captain as emotional Hannon joins Christy Ring in the pantheon

READ NOW

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



August 21

Russell Rovers
v
Castlemartyr

LIHC final

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices