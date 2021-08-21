'Total performance': Cork manager Noel Furlong full of praise for dominant Cork minors

Cork minor hurling manager Noel Furlong praised his team’s “total performance”, expressing delight at how his charges rose to the occasion on the evening it mattered most.

Cork were led only once during this All-Ireland final, from the third to the fifth minute, with their own lead never less than three from the 11th minute onward.

The winners clipped 1-19 from play, with nine different players in red finding the target.

“Any time you get a good performance in a final, with a double-digit win at the end of it, you can't be any happier than that,” began Furlong.

Read More Rebel Treble status: Part 2 complete as Cork minors dispatch Galway challenge

“It was a total performance tonight. The backs were exceptionally tight and disciplined, and the forwards were excellent too, we had nine scores. Everyone contributed to an overall team performance, and it is great to get that in a final because sometimes finals can go different ways and so forth.

“That hurling they showed tonight comes from the training pitch and we have worked exceptionally hard on the training pitch on certain aspects of our play, on certain standards, and on certain metrics with regard to what we want to achieve. It is a credit then to the players that they have right throughout the campaign been able to bring the training ground form into the matches and look, the results speak for themselves.” The results certainly do speak for themselves, Cork enjoying double-digit victories in each of their four championship outings (40, 10, 11, and 14 in this evening’s final). Their average winning margin clocks in at 19 points.

Could Furlong or his management have envisaged such a run of results?

"Absolutely not. We were going into the Clare Munster quarter-final game thinking every single game was going to be a 50-50 game and all we could do was get our preparation as best we could and go out then and hope for a performance. Luckily, that has happened all along.

“Look, we acknowledge we have exceptional players and an exceptional squad. They have come close to playing to their potential, which is exactly what we hoped for at the outset of the year.

“We have worked with these guys for three years and we know the character that they have. We know the leadership qualities that they have. We know the togetherness that they have. Their maturity comes from the bond they have within the group. You can see that on the pitch, whenever players needed to stand up and make a play, whenever somebody needed to make a play for the team, we had players in abundance to do that all over the place and that was really, really pleasing.”