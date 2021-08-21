Rebel Treble status: Part 2 complete as Cork minors dispatch Galway challenge

Cork 1-23 Galway 0-12

Part two of the Rebel treble is complete, the Cork minor hurlers this evening ending the county’s 20-year wait for an All-Ireland title at this age grade.

No more than Wednesday’s U20 final win, also over Galway, Noel Furlong’s Cork minors were so very rarely troubled during this desperately one-decided decider.

The other striking similarity to Wednesday’s U20 game was the gulf in physicality and conditioning between the sides, Cork - despite their young years - towering over their opponents in so many of the match-ups throughout the field.

The greatest compliment that can be paid to Cork's 19th All-Ireland winning team is that they secured ultimate honours without ever truly being tested, without ever allowing any of their four opponents a sufficient foothold in the respective games to ask testing and sustained questions of this Cork group.

Cork end this campaign having won all four of their championship outings by double-digit margins (40, 10, 11, and 14 here), their average winning margin coming in at a jaw-dropping 19 points.

David Cremin of Cork in action against Dylan Dunne of Galway. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ahead by 0-16 to 0-7 at the change of ends, this evening’s result was put beyond all doubt early in the second-half when Cork half-forward David Cremin, set up by William Buckley and Eoin O' Leary, delivered the sole goal of the contest on 33 minutes to send Cork 1-17 to 0-7 clear.

What happened thereafter was mere window dressing, with full-forward Jack Leahy Cork’s outstanding second-half performer and contributor. The Dungourney teenager top-scored with 0-7, four of which he hit in the second period.

Cork had been well down the road to victory when the call came for half-time, Furlong’s charges enjoying a commanding 0-16 to 0-7 lead. Although it was Galway who were first on the board through a Rory Burke third minute free, Cork assumed control thereafter. The Munter champions reeled off five without reply between the fifth and 10th minute to open up a four-point lead, with the gap between the sides never closer than three from this early juncture right the way through to the finish line.

Cork really hurt Galway under the latter’s puck-outs, the young Tribes simply unable to secure primary possession, or indeed, any loose breaking ball from their own restarts.

Galway's Joshua Ryan and William Buckley of Cork. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

With Cork corner-forward William Buckley operating as a third midfielder, Galway had a body extra in defence and this spare man should have been utilised at puck-out time to both break up and bypass Cork’s middle third dominance, but wasn’t.

Cork’s hurling wasn’t overly spectacular in the opening half an hour, it was more that Noel Furlong’s players were comfortable in possession, unhurried almost, and used it so, so smartly. And bar a few early wides, their shooting too was on the money.

Ahead by 0-9 to 0-4 at the first water break, a second five-in-a-row burst between the 22nd and 29th minute propelled Cork into a double-digit 0-16 to 0-6 lead.

Five of Cork’s starting six forwards found the target during the opening half, with Diarmuid Healy supplying a hat-trick of points and a pair each from David Cremin and William Buckley.

Further back the field, midfielder Mikey Finn cut over a sideline, as well as splitting the posts from play, while corner-back and Munster final player of the match Darragh O’Sullivan clipped over fifth and 18th minute white flags. Indeed, following his second point O’Sullivan wore the distinction, albeit brief, of having scored more from play than the entire Galway forward unit.

Cork minor hurling manager Noel Furlong. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

It summed up neatly the dominance of the youngsters in red, a supremacy that continued apace upon the change of ends.

The Cork minor and U20 sides, as expected, have held up their end of the bargain. The Rebel treble is almost over the line. Over to Kieran Kingston and the county’s seniors tomorrow afternoon.

Scorers for Cork: J Leahy (0-7, 0-3 frees); D Cremin (1-2); D Healy (0-4); W Buckley (0-3); M Finn (0-1 sc), D O’Sullivan (0-2 each); B O’Connor, C Tobin, E O’Leary (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galway: R Burke (0-5, 0-4 frees); M Power (0-4); D Shaughnessy (0-2); D Dunne (0-1 each).

CORK: P O'Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s); D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), K Lyons (Ballygarvan), J Byrne (Ballinora); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), B O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), T Wilk (Cobh); M Finn (Midleton), C Tobin (Bride Rovers); D Healy (Lisgoold), B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), D Cremin (Midleton); E O’Leary (Glen Rovers), J Leahy (Dungourney), W Buckley (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: A Walsh (Bride Rovers) for Nyhan (HT); R Sheahan (Kanturk) for Wilk (45-47, temporary); R Sheahan (Kanturk) for Dwyer (54); O O’Regan (Erin’s Own) for Cremin (55); K Wallace (St Catherine’s) for Tobin (58); T O’Connell (Ballincollig) for O’Leary (59).

GALWAY: D Walsh (Turloughmore); M Tarpey (Turloughmore), T Leen (Craughwell), J O’Connor (Kinvara); D Dunne (Clarinbridge), D Davoren (Moycullen), N Gill (Gort); J Ryan (Clarinbridge), C Lawless (Athenry); D Shaughnessy (Loughrea), M Power (Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry), R Burke (Oranmore-Maree); J Cosgrove (Sarsfields), D Neary (Castlegar), O Lohan (Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough).

Subs: M O’Connor (Ballinderreen) for Ryan (35); C Whelan (Turloughmore) for Lawless (36); A Keady (Oranmore-Maree) for Cosgrove (39); C Donoghue (Clarinbridge) for Lohan (46); C Headd (St Thomas’) for Dunne (57).

Referee: C Cunning (Antrim).