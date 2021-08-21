Camogie round-up: Intermediate and junior games see defeats for Kerry, Limerick and Tipp

Antrim finished strongly in the final quarter with two goals from Caitrin Dobbin and Ciara Laverty to put a one-sided look to the scoreline that was slightly unfair on Kerry, but there was no doubting the Saffrons’ superiority as they marched to the All-Ireland intermediate camogie semi-finals by 4-19 to 1-7 at St Rynagh’s GAA in Banagher.

Róisín McCormick did much of the damage early on, driving in two goals and adding five points to keep Kerry at bay, after Kerry had started well with a couple of pointed frees by Patrice Diggin.