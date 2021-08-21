Waterford SFC: Ballinacourty claim first county title since 2013

Thirty-five-year-old Patrick Hurney was the star as they avenged defeat in last year’s decider to earn a seventh Conway Cup
Thirty-five-year-old Patrick Hurney was the star as they avenged defeat in last year’s decider to earn a seventh Conway Cup

Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 19:08
Jordan Norris

Ballinacourty 0-13 Rathgormack 0-10

Ballinacourty are Waterford SFC champions for the first time since 2013, having dethroned Rathgormack at Walsh Park.

Thirty-five-year-old Patrick Hurney was the star as they avenged defeat in last year’s decider to earn a seventh Conway Cup, despite kicking 14 wides.

Mark Ferncombe opened the scoring for Laurence Hurney’s side with a beautiful point, before an Aaron Beresford free.

James Power got Rathgormack on the board on 11 minutes, before a Conor Murray free levelled proceedings at the water break.

Jason Curry gave Rathgormack the advantage for the first and only time on 19 minutes, before three points from Patrick Hurney and a superb Seán Whelan Barrett effort kicked Ballinacourty ahead.

Rathgormack bounced back despite being 0-7 to 0-5 down at half-time, with Jason Curry and Conor Murray instrumental as they pulled it back level at the start of the second period.

Hurney and Ferncombe gave ‘Courty a two-point cushion, before captain Michael O’Halloran pointed either side of two Curry frees.

Hurney hit the score of the match on 40 minutes after a stunning diagonal ball from Ferncombe.

The moment of the match came seconds later as Stephen Enright made what proved to be a crucial save to deny Stephen Curry from close range.

Curry and Hurney traded frees, before a marauding run from John Elsted earned a vital dead ball which Hurney made no mistake with.

Two down with four minutes injury-time added by the referee, Rathgormack threw the kitchen sink in a bid to retain their crown but just fell short as Hurney had kicked his eighth point to bring the Conway Cup back to West Waterford.

Scorers for Ballinacourty: P Hurney (0-8, 5f); M Ferncombe (0-2); A Beresford (f), S Whelan Barrett, M O’Halloran (0-1 each).

Scorers for Rathgormack: J Curry (0-5, 3f), C Murray (0-2, 2f) J Power, R Flynn, S Curry (0-1 each).

BALLINACOURTY: S Enright; J Elsted, D McGrath, D Montgomery; S Whelan Barrett, B Looby, T Looby; C Prunty, N Montgomery; M Kiely, M Ferncombe, M O’Halloran; D Beresford, P Hurney, A Beresford.

RATHGORMACK: P Hunt; C Crowch, C Walsh, L Connolly; W Hahessy, M Curry, J Kirwan; M Scurry, D Hennebry; R Flynn, S Curry, C Murray; J Power, R Cahill, J Curry.

Referee: T Mansfield.

Family Notices