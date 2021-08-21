Camogie: Strong showing sees champions Kilkenny safely through to semi-final

Kilkenny 3-19 Wexford 1-12

A pretty impressive showing from the All-Ireland champions in Páirc Uí Chaoimh today, overwhelming Wexford in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship quarter-final.

The titleholders and the current league champions did most of the damage in the opening 30 minutes. Having played into the stiff breeze, they enjoyed a 13-point advantage at half-time, 2-13 to 0-6.

Aoife Doyle’s goal in the third minute set the tone. The sliotar was batted out by Wexford goalkeeper Laura Brennan but Doyle was alert to the rebound. While a pair of early points from Ciara O’Connor and Sarah O’Connor showed signs Wexford might be competitive, they were outscored 1-8 to 0-3 by the first water-break. They did have two decent opportunities of goal but couldn’t get past a resolute Kilkenny rearguard.

Sarah O’Connor was a late change on the Wexford team that was announced during the week, having recovered from injury she replaced corner-forward Katrina Parrock. O’Connor lined out in a re-arranged backline.

Kilkenny's Mary O’Connell and Sarah O'Connor of Wexford. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

With seven different scorers, and a second goal for the Black and Amber courtesy of Mary O’Connell, Kilkenny proved unstoppable in that first half.

Wexford improved in the second-half and actually outscored Kilkenny four points to two in a low-scoring third quarter.

However, and while the outcome was never in doubt, a long-range effort from Gaule that ended in the Wexford net six minutes from time sealed a convincing victory.

Katrina Parrock did get a goal back for Wexford two minutes from time.

Kilkenny manager Brian Dowling does have an injury concern going forward with wing-back Kellyann Doyle going off injured after just 20 minutes with what appeared to be a shoulder problem. There was also a straight red card for substitute Miriam Bambrick deep in stoppage time which would keep her out of the semi-final in Croke Park next weekend.

Interestingly, Anne Dalton was listed as number 16 for Kilkenny in the match programme. Dalton, who was one of the greatest players of the modern era, announced her retirement earlier this year but was apparently filling in for injured sub-keeper Emma Kavanagh.

Kilkenny's Denise Gaule is presented with the Player of the Match Award. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

The draw for the All-Ireland semi-final pairings will be made following the second quarter-final in Pair Uí Chaoimh this evening between Tipperary and Waterford - Cork and Galway, who topped their respective groups, received byes to the last four.

Scorers for Kilkenny: D Gaule (1-6, 0-3 frees, 0-1 45), M O’Connell (1-3), A Doyle (1-0), K Nolan and M Walsh (0-3 each), G Walsh and K Power (0-2 each).

Scorers for Wexford: C Foxe (0-7, 0-5 frees, 0-1 45), K Parrock (1-0), C O’Connor, J Quigley, L Walsh, S O’Conor and L Bolger (0-1 each).

KILKENNY: A Norris; C Dormer, D Tobin, M Teehan; C Phelan, M Farrell (Capt), K Doyle; G Walsh, D Gaule; M Walsh, K Nolan, M O’Connell; S Fitzgerald, K Power, A Doyle.

Subs: N Deely for K Doyle (20 inj), M Kenneally for S Fitzgerald (46), L Murphy for K Nolan (50), L Norris for A Doyle (52), M Bambrick for M Teehan (55).

WEXFORD: L Brennan; S Harding Kenny, Á Lacey, M Sinnott; L O’Leary, S O’Connor, E Walsh; A Cardiff (Capt), O Sinnott; A Curran, C O’Connor, J Quigley; K Kirwan, C Foxe, J Dillon.

Subs: L Bolger for O Sinnott (20), K Parrock for K Kirwan (36), M Byrne for A Curran (46), L Walsh for A Cardiff (46), A Guiney for J Quigley (52).

Referee: Andy Larkin (Cork).