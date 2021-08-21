Dominant Castlemartyr overcome neighbours to seal county title glory

Castlemartyr 1-20 Russell Rovers 0-11

A dominant third quarter was the key for Castlemartyr as they saw off the challenge of their neighbours, Russell Rovers in the final of the 2020 Co-op Superstores Cork Lower IHC final in Pairc Uí Rinn on Saturday afternoon.

Castlemartyr led by 0-10 to 0-9 at the break after a first half that ebbed and flowed but they pulled away after the break, scoring six on the trot on the resumption. Rovers will rightly point to the loss of their talisman, Josh Beausang, to injury at the break but Castlemartyr were just a more balanced team around the field in the final analysis.

As you would expect in a local derby, the opening exchanges were fierce. Castlemartyr started Joe Stack at wing forward and he won a an early free that was converted by Mike Kelly. They also tried to isolate Barry Lawton inside and he doubled their lead in the second minute.

Russell Rovers then came into the game with two Josh Beausang scores before Kevin Moynihan gave them the lead for the first time. Kelly then had his second free to leave the sides level at 0-3 apiece after ten minutes.

Pierce Cummins briefly gave Rovers the advantage with a fine score from distance, Mike Cosgrave responded in kind for Castlemartyr before further points from their captain, Moynihan and Luke Duggan Murray gave the Shanagarry outfit a two-point lead.

Kelly then landed his first from play and had another from a free either side of the water break to level the sides for the fourth time.

Moynihan, who was causing Ciarán Joyce plenty of problems on the forty, won a free that Beausang converted, and he immediately tapped over another to put two between them again. However, neither side was letting the other edge too far ahead, and two more frees from Kelly and a Niall Madden effort from play gave Castlemartyr the lead for the first time since the sixth minute.

A feature of the game to this point was how the collective efforts of both teams was superseding the star quality that both sides possessed with Rovers’ Fintan Murray encapsulating this with a fabulous score to level the game for the sixth time to ease the pressure on Beausang who wouldn’t return after the break due to an injury that he couldn’t run off despite his best efforts.

However, there was still time for Barry Lawton to give Castlemartyr a 0-10 to 0-9 half-time advantage with the last puck of the half.

They stretched that lead to four on the resumption with scores from Joe Stack, who was making his presence felt, and two from Kelly as Rovers felt Beausang’s absence as the fulcrum of their attack. The ball was coming out a bit easier, Joyce was beginning to come into game and Castlemartyr were in control.

Joyce then linked up well with Brian Lawton, who was a far more influential at midfield, for an inspirational score before Lawton then set up Kelly for his ninth point. Barry Lawton then struck his third just before the water break to give Castlemartyr a commanding 0-16 to 0-9 lead heading down the stretch.

They kicked for home in the final quarter, with substitute Jack McGann slotting over two smart scores while Stack and Barry Lawton pushed their lead out to eleven with five to play.

The game drifted to its inevitable conclusion thereafter, with Brian Hartnett registering Russell Rovers first scores of the half in injury time.

Jack McGann then crowned a famous win for Castlemartyr with a stunning late goal as they finally built on their junior victory of 2014. And, with youth on their side, they’re sure to be at home at the higher grade later this autumn.

Scorers for Castlemartyr: M Kelly (0-9, 6 frees), J McGann (1-2), Barry Lawton (0-4), J Stack (0-2), N Madden, M Cosgrave and C Joyce (0-1 each).

Scorers for Russell Rovers: J Beausang (0-4, 3 frees), B Hartnett (1 free) and K Moynihan (0-2 each), P Cummins, L Duggan Murray and F Murray (0-1 each).

CASTLEMARTYR: D Coughlan; C Martin, D Moran, B Ó Tuama; Jamie Stack, C Joyce, A Bowens; M Cosgrave, N Madden; Barry Lawton, Brian Lawton (Capt.), P Fleming; E Martin, Joe Stack, M Kelly.

Subs: A Kelly for Martin (43 min), J McGann for Madden (44 min), B Smiddy for Joe Stack (60 mins).

RUSSELL ROVERS: R Walsh; K O’Brien, P Lane, E O’Sullivan; D Moynihan, J Kennefick, C Ruddy; K Tattan, K Walsh; L Duggan Murray, K Moynihan (Capt.), P Cummins; F Murray, J Beausang, B Hartnett.

Subs: B Whelehan for Beausang (inj, h/t), E McGrath for Cummins (inj, 40 mins).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Éire Óg).