Ladies football: Wicklow too good for wasteful Limerick

Wicklow 1-12 Limerick 0-4

Wicklow are back in the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies football final following an emphatic win over Limerick in Tang.

The Garden County played some good football throughout the hour but Limerick will rue missed opportunities, as they couldn't turn possession into scores.

The Munster side, champions at this grade in 2018, fell behind as Wicklow got the game’s opening point when Clodagh Fox landed a neat score after six minutes. They quickly built on it with points from Sarah Delahunt, Maire Kealy and Laurie Ahern.

Iris Kennelly registered Limerick’s first point a minute later but Catherine Dempsey and Ahern replied to extend Wicklow’s lead to five approaching the interval.

The Shannonsiders had chances to cut into Wicklow’s lead but they were wasteful, although Kennelly got a much-needed point just before the break to leave four between the sides at 0-6 to 0-2.

Wicklow extended the lead to seven points early in the second-half with the game’s only goal. Catherine Dempsey played a high ball in and Fox got the vital touch to finish to the net.

Fox followed up with a point two minutes later and by the 48th minute, the gap was 10.

Try as they might Limerick just couldn’t get scores. Dempsey and Aoife Gillen added points to ensure a comfortable win.

Scorers for Wicklow: C Fox 1-2; L Ahern, C Dempsey 0-3 each; A Gillen 0-2, S Delahunt, M Kealy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: I Kennelly 0-3 (0-1f), K Heelan 0-1.

WICKLOW: L Dempsey; M Healy, SJ Winders, L Dunne; L Fuscardi, A Conory, A Gillen; N McGettigan, S Delahunt; L Ahern, M Deeney, R McGettigan; C Fox, C Dempsey, M Kealy.

Subs: S McGettigan for Deeney (40), Kate Hennessy for Dunne (49), A Burke for R McGettigan (53), Ella Parke for Conroy (60), S Miley for Ahern (60+2).

LIMERICK: S Hennessy; K Brady, M McCarthy, C Walsh; M Buckley, N McCarthy, M McNamara; A Ryan, R Ambrose; K Heelan, A O’Sullivan, A Cunningham; R Daly, N Bennett, I Kennelly.

Subs: L Coughlan for Buckley (43), R O’Connor for Bennett (43), L Ryan for Cunningham, S O’Connor for Hennessy and R Greaney for O’Malley (55).

Referee: Patrick Smith (Waterford).