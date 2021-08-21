Meath reach minor decider with victory over dogged Sligo

Meath 2-14 Sligo 2-9

A strong first-half from Meath provided the platform for their progress to the Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland MFC final when they beat a gutsy Sligo by five points, 2-14 to 2-9, at a wet Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan.

Seven points up at half-time, 1-11 to 1-4, with inside forwards Christian Finlay and Hughie Corcoran on form and wing-back Shaun Leonard outstanding, Meath were able to absorb the dismissal of full-forward Oisin O’Murchu just five minutes after the restart.

Sligo, meanwhile, had already created history – their recent provincial success was the county’s first Connacht title since 1968.

Meath started confidently and pointed after 10 seconds through Christian Finlay but Sligo settled quickly and pointed twice through their talisman Luke Marren.

Meath responded in devastating fashion – scoring an unanswered 1-2 to lead by four points by the 13th minute, 1-3 to 0-2.

Their goal was a well-finished effort from the increasingly dangerous Christian Finlay, whose strong shot went in via the upright after Paul Wilson’s powerful surge and intelligent assist.

Meath’s Killian Smyth and Mark McDaniel of Sligo. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Meath’s control grew – gobbling up the Sligo kick-outs that were kicked long and forcing turnovers when the ball was played short – and they were 1-8 to 0-3 clear after 21 minutes.

Luke Marren’s fourth point of the opening period and then Brian Duffy’s well-taken penalty – the spot-kick was awarded after a foul on Marren – gave Sligo a brief boost and cut the difference to four points, 1-8 to 1-4.

But Meath responded with three points, including a good score from raiding wing-back Shaun Leonard, to go in at half-time seven points to the good, 1-11 to 1-4.

Sligo substitute Jack McGovern netted with a glorious finish with five minutes left to make Meath sweat a little – with the gap down to four points, 1-14 to 2-7.

But a goal for the winners from substitute John Mannion wrapped up their deserved win.

Scorers for Meath: Christian Finlay (1-3); John Mannion (1-0); Hughie Corcoran (0-3, 2f); Oisin O’Murchu (mark), Shaun Leonard (0-2 each); Oisin McDermott ('45), Conor Ennis, Tomas Corbett, Conor McWeeney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Sligo: Luke Marren (0-6, 6f); Brian Duffy (pen), Jack McGovern (1-0 each); Conor McMorrow (0-2, 1f); Mark McDaniel (0-1).

MEATH: O McDermott; C Ennis, L Kelly, S O’Hare; S Leonard, T Corbett, K Smyth; P Wilson, J Kinlough; J O’Regan, S Emmanuel, C McWeeney; C Finlay, O O’Murchu, H Corcoran.

Subs: J Mannion for Smyth (48); A Moore for McWeeney (48); T Martyn for Leonard (54); J Foley for Corcoran (60).

SLIGO: K Davey; R O’Hehir, C Johnston, R O’Kelly-Lynch; D Walsh, D McLoughlin, J Donlon; R Doherty, C Sheridan; M McDaniel, R Niland, S Rogan; L Marren, J Flynn, B Duffy.

Subs: T Ross for Rogan (46); K Mullen for Sheridan (52); C McMorrow for Flynn (56); S Donoghue for McDaniel (56).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).