Camogie semi-finals to be held in Croke Park

Cork and Galway have already booked their tickets while their opponents will be known by Saturday night.
Mary O'Connell of Kilkenny lifts the cup following the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final last year. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 11:28
Therese O’Callaghan

The Camogie Association has announced that the All-Ireland senior semi-finals will take place in Croke Park.

While GAA HQ has been the traditional home for the final, the re-scheduling of the Tyrone-Kerry SFC clash has meant the stadium is available and will be used for the last-four ties.

“We are looking forward to this weekend’s All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Finals in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and wish Kilkenny, Wexford, Tipperary and Waterford the very best of luck. These exciting pairings will positively showcase our game, in a fantastic setting” said Sinead McNulty, CEO of the Camogie Association.

The draw for the Semi-Final stages takes place live on RTÉ 2 after the conclusion of Saturday’s double-header.

Full fixture and ticket information will be available on www.camogie.ie once the draw is complete, the Association added.

