Camogie semi-finals to be held in Croke Park

The Camogie Association has announced that the All-Ireland senior semi-finals will take place in Croke Park.
While GAA HQ has been the traditional home for the final, the re-scheduling of the Tyrone-Kerry SFC clash has meant the stadium is available and will be used for the last-four ties.
Cork and Galway have already booked their tickets while their opponents will be known by Saturday night.
“We are looking forward to this weekend’s All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Finals in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and wish Kilkenny, Wexford, Tipperary and Waterford the very best of luck. These exciting pairings will positively showcase our game, in a fantastic setting” said Sinead McNulty, CEO of the Camogie Association.
The draw for the Semi-Final stages takes place live on RTÉ 2 after the conclusion of Saturday’s double-header.
Full fixture and ticket information will be available on www.camogie.ie once the draw is complete, the Association added.