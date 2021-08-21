Player by player: Ken Hogan and Mark Landers assess Limerick vs Cork

Player-by-player guide

LIMERICK

By Ken Hogan

1. Nickie Quaid: I was delighted to see him pick up an All-Star last year and right now it’s between him and Eoin Murphy for the personal accolade from what I have seen. He’s ultra consistent and is perhaps better than he was in 2020. His puck-outs are as accurate as ever and he really is coolness personified.

2. Seán Finn: You don’t expect corner-backs to be as consistent as this man but he is really is leading the way in terms of what one should do and continue to do. I’ve not seen his confidence shaken yet and he does the simple things to perfection with an air of coolness. Interesting to see who Limerick match up against Jack O’Connor.

Limerick's William O’Donoghue celebrates after the win over Waterford with Sean Finn. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

3. Dan Morrissey: An outstanding presence at full-back since he moved back there because of injuries to Mike Casey and Richie English last year. He started the summer on the bench but helped steady the ship coming on against Tipperary and looked close to impervious when he started against Waterford. An excellent player whose authority shines like a beacon to team-mates.

4. Barry Nash: Getting stronger and more assured in this position and John Kiely really does like having him back there because as often the spare man he has the brain of a forward to pick out attackers in good positions. Moving forward with the ball, he does so with purpose. He doesn’t get enough credit for his pace.

5. Diarmuid Byrnes: His signature is his long-range points - I have him in my fantasy team for just that. He’s a great ability to find space and time for himself to take those shots at goal and his free-taking ability also has to be a consideration for Cork. As influential as ever and hopefully his ankle injury won’t curtail him.

6. Declan Hannon: Now in his fifth season in the centre-back role, the Limerick captain likes to sweep up possession unopposed and he looks controlled when he has the ball in hand, rarely misplacing a pass. He is very well protected by the two midfielders but then as a result he is able to look after the full-back line behind him.

Limerick's Declan Hannon with Conor Gleeson of Waterford. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

7. Kyle Hayes: For me, it’s Hayes and Morrissey who are leading the race for hurler of the year. We all know about Hayes’s running ability and that explosiveness through tackles but he can also put some great diagonal ball into Flanagan and Gillane. How he denied Patrick Curran a goal shot in the semi-final showed he’d another arrow in his quiver.

8. William O’Donoghue: The midfield enforcer and he’s after more or less cancelling out a player of the calibre of Jamie Barron two seasons in the row. He will likely be charged with marking Darragh Fitzgibbon tomorrow, which is a big assignment but one he will relish. His sheer force makes him an intimidating opponent and he gets through a mountain of work.

9. Darragh O’Donovan: A deserved man of the match the last day, the Doon man has rarely grabbed the headlines but that’s not to say he isn’t doing enough. He is simply an unsung hero, doing a lot of the dirty work for this Limerick team. He links well between defence and attack and he is efficient.

10. Gearóid Hegarty: Probably not the towering influence of last year but he is still making his presence felt and I doubt he is covering any less of the pitch than he did in that hurler of the year-winning season. He is still able to pick off points and put in Gillane for the goal the last day. A big day player.

Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty celebrates after the win over Waterford. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

11. Cian Lynch: The biggest conundrum for Cork as far as marking goes - do they match up Mark Coleman against him bearing in mind the Cork man struggled at times against him in Thurles last month. Or do they man-mark Lynch? He’s hugely evasive, blessed with all the tricks and is the fulcrum of the Limerick attack.

12. Tom Morrissey: I thought he was the closest to O’Donovan for man of the match against Waterford. Five points from play that day as was his tally in the Munster final win over Tipperary when he was huge in turning the tide Limerick’s way. He is so good in taking scores off both sides and his ball-winning ability is massive

Limerick’s Tom Morrissey and Jamie Barron of Waterford. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

13. Aaron Gillane: He’s a great battle with Conor Prunty the last day but how he finished the goal showed his class. He’s probably not the greatest worker in this team and he was dropped after the last Cork game. But you wouldn’t see him off the team now because of his ability to win ball, take scores and accuracy from frees.

14. Seamus Flanagan: Has moved up another this year, which is vital for Limerick because every team no matter how good they are has room for improvement. His finishing attributes, moving away from the goal and pointing over his shoulder, are phenomenal. A potent combination of pace and power and he has started most games strongly.

15. Peter Casey: As a Tipperary man, I’m sad to say he has a great knack of coming up trumps against us. He is probably the luckiest hurler in Ireland after what happened in the semi-final. He is brilliant at making and taking scores and Cork will target him given how involved he gets in moves.

MANAGEMENT

To think that John Kiely wasn’t an unanimous choice as the successor to TJ Ryan back in 2016 almost beggars belief in light of what he has achieved with Limerick over these past four seasons. He volunteered for the role; it wasn’t a case of him being handed it as great a job as he had done at under-age level. Giving him the job must go down as one of the greatest decisions in the history of GAA in the county. Kiely is a hugely intelligent man with an appetite for winning that can’t be underestimated, and I don’t think he is going anywhere, not when he is getting absolutely everything out of his players and they are winning everything around them. It goes without saying he has an incredible management team from coach Paul Kinnerk to Alan Cunningham to Donal O’Grady. What makes them that bit more special is their normality. They and the players are keeping their feet firmly on the ground. I can’t recall them or anyone in the group getting ahead of themselves. It’s not just the players who are driving up the standards.

Limerick manager John Kiely celebrates. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

SUBS

The hugely reliable Richie English, unfortunate to pick up an injury against Tipperary, can be called on should injury or something go amiss in the full-back line. Teenager Colin Coughlan, who is rated so highly he was brought on against Waterford, is an option outside him while upfront David Reidy is somebody who I think regularly makes an impact coming in. There is Graeme Mulcahy who bring huge experience and I can see him seeing a lot of action against Cork because of his know-how. Conor Boylan is a man who can ensure hard ball will continue to be won. Although he wasn’t used the last day, I can see Pat Ryan getting on here because of his movement and eye for goal. He is just the guy to bring on when the game opens up.

CORK

By Mark Landers

1. Patrick Collins: Having lived in the shadow of Anthony Nash for the past six seasons, the Ballinhassig ‘keeper has become an instant fan favourite this summer. Produced a season-changing stop to deny Tony Kelly in the qualifiers. Distribution from puckouts and open play has been top-drawer. Collins’ form has been a contributing factor to the collective improvement of the six backs in front of him.

2. Niall O’Leary: Having been given the onerous responsibility of picking up Tony Kelly earlier in the Championship means the Castlelyons clubman, in the absence of Ger Millerick, could be entrusted with shadowing Cian Lynch. A 2019 debutant, he has recovered his place on the starting team after dropping out of the first 15 last winter. Has added a scoring dimension to his game.

3. Robert Downey: Has bedded in well at full-back. Billy Ryan troubled him in semifinal first-half, but Downey held his nerve and grew into the match thereafter. Excellent ability to get in close and flick the ball away from opponents. Superb aerial ability. Could we see a reshuffle come throw-in, depending on whether management are content for him to be one half of a two-man full-back line.

Cork's Robert Downey celebrates at the final whistle in the semi-final win over Kilkenny with Damien Cahalane. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

4. Seán O’Donoghue: So dependable, so reliable. No nonsense, no fuss. Plenty of pace and strength. Always given the responsibility of marking the opposition’s most dangerous inside forward. Marked Aaron Gillane in the Munster semi-final and O’Donoghue has had Gillane’s measure to date. Will Limerick try and keep Gillane off O’Donoghue and put him onto somebody else?

5. Tim O’Mahony: His consistency this month and last has put him in All-Star contention. Set the tone against Limerick earlier in the season with his physical confrontation with Gearoid Hegarty and I expect something similar from the Newtownshandrum man in the final. Plays on the edge. His marauding runs up the field mark him out as being quite unique where Cork half-backs are concerned.

6. Mark Coleman: Delivered his outstanding display of the championship against Kilkenny. He swept effectively behind and across the half-back line, with his distribution of the ball into the forwards of the highest quality. To maximise his worth tomorrow, he could be deployed to mark Peter Casey in front of a two-man full-back line. I don’t see him going centre-back and picking up Cian Lynch.

Cork's Mark Coleman in action against Cian Boland of Dublin. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

7. Eoin Cadogan: Ger Millerick’s injury has opened the door for Eoin to join an elite group of players who have won – on the field – All-Ireland medals in both codes. Likely to pick up Tom Morrissey, having fared well against him in the Munster semifinal. But could we see him swap with Robert Downey at some point in proceedings? Lack of game-time in recent outings shouldn’t be a factor.

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon: Yet to hit top gear this Championship. Is an automatic selection on reputation, but, in truth, his form needs improving. If fully fit and healthy, because there were doubts he wasn’t at full health for the All-Ireland semi-final, he is a matchwinner. Form is temporary and class is permanent where Darragh is concerned. Likely to see game-time up front.

9. Luke Meade: No more than Sean O’Donoghue, a hugely dependable member of the group. Rarely makes a mistake when in possession. A link man between defence and attack. His approach is both cool and calm, which is a significant help to a young team. Does so much unseen work and selfless running. Has earned the respect of management to be given extra time to get into games.

10. Conor Cahalane: Work-rate, work-rate, work-rate. Constantly foraging in his own half-back line and carrying the ball from deep. Always present as an out ball option for the half-backs. Will keep tabs on Kyle Hayes and it will be his responsibility to make sure Hayes does not make his trademark runs. Conor himself is a fierce strong runner when in possession.

Cork's Conor Cahalane. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

11. Seamus Harnedy: One of the elder statesmen. The go-to man for Cork under the high ball. Never shies away from the required heavy lifting. A statement performance from him would give confidence to all his forward colleagues. Injured in two of Cork’s last three championship meetings with Limerick, the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final and this year’s Munster semi, is it time he became the hunter rather than the hunted.

12. Robbie O’Flynn: Has so much ability to punish teams, but has a tendency to jump ahead to step two before completing step one. Needs to gain possession first and then turn on the afterburners. Is a constant threat with the ball in hand. His recent training ground form has reportedly been excellent and so he might be coming to the boil at just the right time.

13. Jack O’Connor: Cork’s answer to Speedy Gonzales. Has single-handedly lit up the Championship with his speed and goal-scoring ability. Management made a smart decision to leave him on during the semi-final second-half and he repaid their faith in him. His extra-time goal was the decisive score. His form has been so hot that he is likely to merit the attention of Seán Finn.

14. Shane Kingston: Reacted just as management would have wanted after being omitted from the semi-final team. After getting his wake-up call, the question now is can Shane continue where he left off against Kilkenny? Has all the tools in his box, just needs to put it all together in one 70-minute display. Is a real goal threat, as evidenced by his three green flags in the Championship.

Cork's Shane Kingston celebrates scoring a goal. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

15. Patrick Horgan: Cork’s matchwinner, when he hits top form. Struggled in the Munster semi-final and has a fantastic opportunity to set the record straight here. A lot of responsibility lies on his shoulders, particularly from dead-balls. Hoping to emulate All-Ireland winning Cork captains from Glen Rovers Connie Buckley, Jack Lynch, Christy Ring, Martin O’Doherty, and Tomás Mulcahy.

MANAGEMENT

The matters that will have occupied the management most since the semi-final win are: Cian Lynch’s marker; how will Downey handle a two-man inside line; Cadogan or Cahalane to start due to Millerick’s injury; Darragh Fitzgibbon to midfield or half-forward; start Shane Kingston or hold in reserve; how to get Limerick’s six backs to venture past their own 45 so as to free up space to create goal scoring opportunities; how to gain primary or secondary possession from Cork puck-outs in the face of Limerick’s all-conquering half-back line; can Cork afford to leave a Limerick player free in the middle third if Mark Coleman sits on the D; and if the day turns wet does Deccie Dalton become an earlier option as his track record is good against limerick. No doubt but this will be one of the most tactical games in history.

Cork's Declan Dalton with Ian Galvin of Clare. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Grealy

Limerick’s game-plan is near flawless, whereas Cork’s is still a work-in-progress, but it must be said that the strides the Cork team has improved by is fantastic and huge compliments must be paid to Kieran Kingston and all the individuals in his backroom staff who are getting the best out of the current squad.

SUBS

For the record, I believe Ger Millerick, but for injury, would have started and been given the responsibility of marking Cian Lynch. His loss is a sizable blow to Cork’s chances. Ger has recovered from serious injury in the past and so I have no doubt we will see him play on the biggest day into the future. When the need was greatest, Cork used their bench to optimal effect in the All-Ireland semi-final. The hierarchy in defensive replacements is Damien Cahalane first, then Sean O’Leary Hayes, followed by Colm Spillane. Up front, Shane Barrett will be first in and then depending on how the game is going, the time left in the match, and weather conditions, it could be any one of Alan Cadogan, Declan Dalton, or Alan Connolly. Cadogan made a telling contribution when introduced against Kilkenny but his ball retention late in the game was below par. Maybe a person with the physique of Declan Dalton might beabetter option. Connolly has the brightest of futures ahead of him and will be a regular sooner rather than later.