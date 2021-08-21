Cork IAFC final: Cathail O’Mahony and Mark Keane boost Mitchelstown's title hopes

Mitchelstown were handed a massive boost ahead of tonight’s Bon Secours Cork IAFC final with the return of Cork star Cathail O’Mahony to full fitness after battling injury over the past two months.

The Cork forward suffered a hamstring tear during the NFL Division 2 relegation play-off against Westmeath. O’Mahony eased back into training and came through the last session on Thursday night, with officials hopeful he can start against Rockchapel.

The delayed championship final has been kind to Mitchelstown, the return of Aussie Rules player Mark Keane, the goal-scoring hero of the Cork win over Kerry in the 2020 Munster SFC semi-final is a further bonus. Keane is contracted to Collingwood but is certain to be a replacement for injured midfielder Colin English.

“It’s great to have both Cathail and Mark available, training has gone well, we’re looking forward to a close encounter from Rockchapel. We fully respect them and they will come with a massive challenge,” said club chairman Mike Price.

Many punters are predicting a win for the ‘Town yet Price is unfazed by opinion.

“Look at last season’s Cavan v Donegal and the outcome to the Cork and Kerry, all surprises, I’ve no faith in a favouritism tag. Rockchapel are teak tough, possess a very good football side with Seamus Hickey and Jack Curtin on board,” he said.

“It would be massive for the club to win, I’ve been chairman for six years, we were disappointed to lose to Kanturk in 2017 where we had enough chances to win two games,” said Price.

Meanwhile Rockchapel secretary Mary Collins is hoping for third time lucky after two defeats to Éire Óg and Bandon in finals in the past decade.

“Éire Óg were an exceptionally good team but we failed to grasp the opportunities against Bandon. It’s all of 42 weeks since our last game in this championship, the final altered on so many occasions resulting on players changing shift routine, disrupted preparations and injuries,” she said.

“With three Duhallow teams in the initial group phase, it made for tense and close games. Fortunately, we progressed and we expressed ourselves fully in a semi-final against Glanworth. We were leaping out of our skins heading into the final the following week (before it was postponed).”

With the game put on the backburner, in the meanwhile, Rockchapel lost panellists John Walsh and Conor Casey to cruciate injuries and Collins acknowledges Mitchelstown are favourites.

“Going by the odds, we haven’t a ghost of a chance but anytime that we have played Mitchelstown, they were close and tight affairs. It is going to be a monumental battle.”