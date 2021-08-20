Shane Kingston in from the start as Limerick and Cork name All-Ireland final teams 

Eoin Cadogan and Shane Kingston are named to start for Cork in Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final against Limerick. They are the two changes from the team that began the extra-time semi-final win over Kilkenny.

Cadogan replaces the injured Ger Millerick, who is not included in the match-day panel, while Kingston comes in for Shane Barrett after scoring seven points coming off the bench against Kilkenny. Barrett is among the replacements with Millerick’s spot in the panel being taken by Courcey Rovers’ Seán Twomey.