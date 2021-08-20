Shane Kingston in from the start as Limerick and Cork name All-Ireland final teams 

Eoin Cadogan and Shane Kingston are named to start for Cork in Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final against Limerick. They are the two changes from the team that began the extra-time semi-final win over Kilkenny.
Cadogan replaces the injured Ger Millerick, who is not included in the match-day panel, while Kingston comes in for Shane Barrett after scoring seven points coming off the bench against Kilkenny. Barrett is among the replacements with Millerick’s spot in the panel being taken by Courcey Rovers’ Seán Twomey.
Cadogan, who came on against Kilkenny after overcoming a groin injury that troubled him for most of the championship, made his last SHC start against Limerick in last month’s Munster semi-final when he impressed against Tom Morrissey.
The announced team for Sunday also shows two changes from the team that lost that provincial game to Limerick by eight points in Thurles - Robert Downey who has since taken the place of Damien Cahalane, who lost his spot due to appendicitis and is in the squad, and Luke Meade for Millerick.
Meanwhile, John Kiely has named an unchanged XV for the defending champions. Despite being sent off against Waterford, Na Piarsaigh attacker Peter Casey starts after his red card was rescinded on appeal.
Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig); Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Mark Coleman (Blarney), Eoin Cadogan (Douglas); Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Luke Meade (Newcestown); Conor Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Seamus Harnedy (St Itas), Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own); Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers, captain), Shane Kingston (Douglas).
Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Seán O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), Colm Spillane (Castlelyons), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Niall Cashman (Blackrock), Billy Hennessy (St Finbarrs), Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers).
Nickie Quaid (Effin); Sean Finn (Bruff), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Barry Nash (South Liberties); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare, captain), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh), Darragh O’Donovan; Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh).
Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Richie English (Doon), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Barry Murphy (Doon), Cathal O’Neill (Crecora Manister), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), Pat Ryan (Doon).