DJ Carey: Cork 'in a great position' but Limerick won't panic

Kilkenny great DJ Carey says Cork “are in a great position” heading into Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final clash with Limerick.

Although Carey expects John Kiely’s men to defend their 2020 crown, he sees the underdogs status as a comfortable one for a youthful Cork team and thinks the feelgood factor that exists in the county right now will count for something.

Speaking at the Irish Legends event in Rosapenna, Co Donegal, this week, where he was participating in the pro-am alongside former Ryder Cup captain Mark James, the Young Irelands man said: “I’m not a believer in a one-horse race. If our own county was in it, I won’t say fancying our chances but I’d definitely be giving ourselves a chance.

“I think Cork are in a great position, I think they are absolutely flying it, under-age hurling is going great, they have an excellent team. It’s a different style, it’s a different way of hurling to what Limerick have. Limerick are obviously based on a lot of quick, short ball. Cork have a huge amount of speed whereas Limerick have a huge amount of physicality.”

Carey was greatly impressed by how Cork refused to cave even when it appeared Kilkenny were about to turn the screw close to the end of normal time. To construct an 11-point turnaround in 21 minutes was a remarkable period.

“In the semi-final, it was 19-15 and Kilkenny looked like they were pulling away. Kilkenny, traditionally, would pull away but Cork never panicked, tipped away, got four points to level, and went on to go six up.”

But Carey knows Limerick’s scoring threat will ask serious questions of Cork.

“Gearóid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey, these guys can throw over five or six points each from play so it’s a different type of play to Kilkenny. Kilkenny’s backs or midfielders wouldn’t be prolific scorers whereas definitely Limerick’s would.

“They’re a young team so they’re bound to be battling. They’re not going to get everything right on every day. Limerick are pretty seasoned, they’re well established, and there’s not an awful lot of panic.

“When Limerick need a goal, they’re certainly able to work one. More often than not, they don’t (need a goal) and they’re scoring 29, 30 points. I think Limerick have brought this game to a new level. We’re kind of all playing catch-up to them at this stage but I definitely would give Cork a small bit of a chance.”