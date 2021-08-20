One change to Cork team for All-Ireland minor hurling final against Galway

Cork are bidding to stop Galway achieving a five in a row of minor All-Irelands on Saturday evening
Cork's David Cremin. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 19:10
John Fogarty

Midleton’s David Cremin is the one change to the Munster-winning Cork minor hurling team for tomorrow evening’s All-Ireland final clash with Galway in Thurles.

Cremin comes in for Tadhg O’Connell who suffered an injury in the provincial decider against Waterford earlier this month. 

Ballincollig’s O’Connell was also replaced by Cremin in that game.

CORK (MHC v Galway): Paudie O'Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s); Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), Kevin Lyons (Ballygarvan), James Byrne (Ballinora); James Dwyer (j-c, Ballincollig), Ben O’Connor (j-c, St Finbarrs), Timmy Wilk (Cobh); Mikey Finn (Midleton), Cillian Tobin (Bride Rovers); Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), Ben Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), David Cremin (Midleton); Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers), Jack Leahy (Dungourney), William Buckley (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: Dylan Costine (Cloyne), Shane Kennedy (St Finbarr’s), Kyle Wallace (St Catherine’s), James O’Brien (Fermoy), Tadhg O’Connell (Ballincollig), Oran O’Regan (Erins Own), Adam Walsh (Bride Rovers), Ross O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), Rory Sheahan (Kanturk).

Extended panel: Jack Corcoran (Youghal), Michael O’Driscoll (Watergrasshill), Kris O’Callaghan (Kinsale), Lee O’Sullivan (Blackrock), Daniel Murnane (Carrigtwohill), Brendan Lehane (Watergrasshill), Adam Rooney (Carrigtwohill), Conor O’Leary (Fr O’Neills), Gearóid O’Brien (St Catherines), Cian Buckley (St Finbarrs), Tiernan Roche (Midleton), David Casey (Éire Óg).

Preview: Galway face an onerous task in their drive for five

By Eoghan Cormican

Despite having played only one Championship game en route to the decider, Galway hold a distinct advantage over Cork in that the young Tribe received a thorough 60-minute examination from Kilkenny last week, something which cannot be said of opponents who breezed through their Munster Championship campaign.

Cork’s average winning margin across their three Munster MHC games was a staggering 20 points and in almost each outing, the damage was done by half-time, Cork commanding interval leads of 10, six, and 11 points against Clare, Limerick, and Waterford respectively. Through no fault of their own, no difficult questions have been asked of Cork in the third or fourth quarter in any of their games on the road to the final. And given these players are only 15, 16, and 17 years of age, it remains to be seen how the Cork youngsters will react if, for the first time this summer, they are dragged into a battle on All-Ireland final day.

Of course, the challenge for Galway — who are to be commended for showing so well when coming in cold at the All-Ireland semi-final stage — is doing what no other team has done this season and that is to live with this Cork outfit in the opening exchanges.

Breaking down a defence led by the excellent Ben O’Connor, Kevin Lyons, and Darragh O’Sullivan will be a job in itself and then there is that hugely impressive Cork front eight that Galway must contend with.

Cork’s inside line has been particularly potent in recent weeks, with Eoin O’Leary, Jack Leahy, and the extremely skillful William Buckley routinely terrorising opposition full-back lines. These three hit 1-17 between them in the Munster final.

Can they be sufficiently held in Thurles to ensure a historic fifth successive All-Ireland minor title for Galway?

Verdict: Cork

cork gaa#hurling
