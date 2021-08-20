One change to Cork team for All-Ireland minor hurling final against Galway

Midleton’s David Cremin is the one change to the Munster-winning Cork minor hurling team for tomorrow evening’s All-Ireland final clash with Galway in Thurles.
Cremin comes in for Tadhg O’Connell who suffered an injury in the provincial decider against Waterford earlier this month.
Ballincollig’s O’Connell was also replaced by Cremin in that game.
Paudie O'Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s); Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), Kevin Lyons (Ballygarvan), James Byrne (Ballinora); James Dwyer (j-c, Ballincollig), Ben O’Connor (j-c, St Finbarrs), Timmy Wilk (Cobh); Mikey Finn (Midleton), Cillian Tobin (Bride Rovers); Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), Ben Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), David Cremin (Midleton); Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers), Jack Leahy (Dungourney), William Buckley (St Finbarr’s).
Dylan Costine (Cloyne), Shane Kennedy (St Finbarr’s), Kyle Wallace (St Catherine’s), James O’Brien (Fermoy), Tadhg O’Connell (Ballincollig), Oran O’Regan (Erins Own), Adam Walsh (Bride Rovers), Ross O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), Rory Sheahan (Kanturk).
Jack Corcoran (Youghal), Michael O’Driscoll (Watergrasshill), Kris O’Callaghan (Kinsale), Lee O’Sullivan (Blackrock), Daniel Murnane (Carrigtwohill), Brendan Lehane (Watergrasshill), Adam Rooney (Carrigtwohill), Conor O’Leary (Fr O’Neills), Gearóid O’Brien (St Catherines), Cian Buckley (St Finbarrs), Tiernan Roche (Midleton), David Casey (Éire Óg).