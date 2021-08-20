Caoimhe Costelloe: 'If Tipperary are to make a breakthrough, they could well do it this year'

Caoimhe Costelloe is well equipped to give her verdict on Saturday’s All-Ireland senior camogie championship quarter-finals having come up against all four participants this year. The Limerick ace-attacker is opting for Kilkenny and Tipperary.

The Shannonsiders suffered defeat at the hands of Kilkenny (league) and Wexford and Tipperary (All-Ireland championship) this season. The Adare player explains why she thinks Kilkenny will beat Wexford, and why Tipperary will edge Waterford.

“Our group game against Wexford defined our season, with 30 seconds to go we thought we had done enough. But it defined Wexford’s for the better. Seven or eight minutes into injury time they won a penalty. Most people would have put the ball over the bar for a draw but Chloe Fox decided to go for it. And she nailed it.

“It is great to see things coming right for them now. But Kilkenny in the knockout stages, they just have a way of doing the job. I can see Wexford being competitive for long periods of the game but I think coming down the home straight Kilkenny will push on. I can’t see Kilkenny being beaten this weekend.

“Kilkenny did it to us in the league-quarter final. We were very competitive up to the last water break, we were well in it, we were ahead. But they showed their experience. We lacked that killer instinct when we had them on the ropes. We haven’t taken a big scalp since 2017 and Kilkenny just kept plugging away. Miriam Walsh got a goal just after the water break and they dominated from there.

“Tipperary beat us in the group stages. I think they are a serious outfit. The forward power they have is incredible and Mary Ryan dictates from full-back. Tipperary are looking to make a breakthrough. It is unfortunate in a way, they topped their group but didn’t get a bye to the semi-final.

“If they can get over Waterford, they would be in a good place because the semi-finals are the following weekend. Whoever they would meet wouldn’t have played in a few weeks (Cork or Galway). I think if Tipperary are going to make a breakthrough, they could well do it this year. I do think there is potential in that group of players. They have won so many All-Irelands underage; I can’t believe they haven’t made the breakthrough yet for one reason or another.

“We beat Waterford in the Munster championship semi-final. They have been making great strides over the years but they had a poor enough league by their standards. In the group stages, they beat Down by a point. Waterford weren’t going well but they pulled that one out of the bag. Beth Carton stood over a free in the last minute to win them the game and that showed what Waterford are about. They defeated Dublin after losing to them in the league relegation. But I think they will fall just short this time.”