Michael O’Brien seeks sustained performance from Cork minor footballers in All-Ireland semi

Having played in fits and starts against both Kerry and Limerick, nothing but a sustained effort will suffice if the Cork minor footballers are to secure yet another All-Ireland final appearance.

That’s according to Cork minor manager Michael O’Brien whose charges are in All-Ireland semi-final action against Ulster winners Tyrone on Saturday afternoon (2pm).

There’ll nobody disagree with O’Brien’s insistence that Cork’s Munster final effort will be nowhere near good enough to overcome Tyrone in Tullamore, with the Cork manager predicting his side will need “40 minutes of dominance” to make it a fourth August All-Ireland final appearance for the county.

Cork started and finished well their recent Munster final win over Limerick, but it was the drop-off in between those opening and closing spurts that has O’Brien seeking from his players a sustained performance he knows they have in them.

“The performance in the Munster final won’t get us past Tyrone, that’s a simple fact. We are going to have to play a high-tempo game for longer periods in both halves.

“Against Kerry, we had a very strong middle-to-end of the first-half where we really dominated and then against Limerick, we started strong, but didn’t score, and finished really strong, with scores.

“We just need kind of 40 minutes of dominance, really, to get over Tyrone. It is there. It is just going out and actually delivering it, but the players absolutely have the capabilities to do that and if they do I think we’ll be in a good position.”

Behind by the minimum 52 minutes into the Munster final, a direct result of a third-quarter Limerick won by 0-7 to 0-2, the Cork manager took massive heart from how his players dug themselves out of a hole to record a seven-point win.

“The great character they showed when their backs were against the wall was really encouraging. They showed that they didn’t want our season to finish there and that they wanted to get back to the training field in the days after.”

Neither do they want their season to end on Saturday afternoon, particularly so when there is an All-Ireland final spot — popular currency in Cork these days — up for grabs.

“You see all the houses and businesses bedecked in red and white and obviously that is predominantly for the senior hurling final, but all the minor and U20 teams are taking from that and the fact that there is a great buzz around Cork at the moment in relation to the GAA. You soak that up and it gives you that extra bit of confidence.”