Tom Ryan: To break Limerick down you need to go to Russia to get the hackers. They stick to their code

It's a fresh Tom Ryan welcoming to his dairy farm in Mungret. The 77-year-old has another over the border in Clare and milking time starts shortly but is delayed for tea.

And hurling talk.

Photographs of his rich legacy festoon the kitchen and sitting room walls. Memories from 1973, when he came off the bench in that famous win over Kilkenny, 1994 and ‘96 when he guided Limerick to Munster titles and All-Ireland finals — one captures him and his great friend and team trainer Dave Mahedy.

Green and white courses through him but it has never blinded his even eye, which the Irish Daily Mail has benefited from for over a decade. This Limerick team he loves, but then he doesn’t have to like the way they go about their hurling, he says.

“The Limerick hurling team always had a special place in Limerick people’s hearts whether they were from the city or the county. When I had Limerick, I wanted them to impress their own people and ensure they portrayed the county in a good way.

“This current group are a great bunch. Pleasant, sporting, have put in huge shifts. A nice group who you won’t see hanging out of pubs. The entire county is behind them and more so than any other Limerick team and they are the best Limerick have ever produced.

“As a hurling man, I have the audacity to criticise and analyse what I like and don’t like about their style of hurling. It’s a personal preference. I don’t apologise for being a traditionalist, I was a great admirer of the Kilkenny teams and maybe their way of hurling suited me better.”

Ryan sees his compatriots playing to a formula where exuberance and off-the-cuff contributions are kept to a minimum. “Limerick are a product of a total tactical system. In Paul Kinnerk, we have the best tactical technicians we’ve ever had. I’m not a great systems man and I’m not in favour of it but I can see what’s happening.

“Having big physical men is important. Nothing has happened by accident. When they swarm, they put huge pressure on the opposition and it has been coached so well. Limerick are like a computer programme and to break them down you need to go to Russia to get the hackers. They stick to their code.

“Their tackling, I was talking about before it became a popular thing to do so. I was getting the stick here and I didn’t mind that but I was talking about the swarm, the head-high tackles, not in a dangerous way but a spoiling way.”

Ryan has huge respect for how Kinnerk has changed Limerick’s style when they are without the ball on the basis of what happened during the league when their indiscipline proved costly.

“Once or twice, they got caught for it and in the league this year it began to become an issue. When the sin bin was introduced, there was opposition but I was all in favour of it.

“Paul Kinnerk digested this, went back to his ouija (tactics) board and they changed things, moved away from the swarm. Now they’re attacking the ball, (Kyle) Hayes going in for the ball at the end against Waterford the last day.”

As for the flashpoints in their last two games, he thinks far too much was made of the Aaron Gillane incident with Cathal Barrett in the Munster final and Peter Casey’s clash with Conor Gleeson in the semi.

“There were incidents but they were over sweet feck all. Nothing. Petty. Very mild. The Gillane one, that was only a reaction, same as (Peter) Casey’s the last day. The other one (Flanagan on Paudie Maher), that was serious and definitely a red card. There was no excuse for it. But this Limerick team is not a dirty team by any means.”

Cork have a chance, Ryan argues, but then he doesn’t expect Limerick to do them any favours like other teams have done in recent weeks. “Cork are rejuvenated. The ingredient they were lacking was their lack of heart. You can never doubt their skill factor or their hurling capacity. They have always had that. Whether it came from the sideline or the club scene, I could never put my finger on it but I was always wary of them because their tradition had been lost.

“They have progressed quietly, which might sound a stupid statement when you’re talking about Cork but they arrived on the scene without much fuss. Their performances against Clare and Kilkenny have brought great confidence although both those teams played into their hands. Cork were the only team in extra-time. The one player I expected to yield then was (Seamus) Harnedy, but he only grew. He rose in stature. A great, wholehearted player. I think he’ll be pinpointed on (Declan) Hannon on Sunday and Hannon won’t like him.”