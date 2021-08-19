Russell Rovers hope changing of guard wouldn't hinder county title dream

Russell Rovers and Castlemartyr will eventually get to play their much-anticipated 2020 Cork Lower IHC county final on Saturday. After being crowned county and Munster junior hurling champions in 2019, Russell Rovers impressed in the intermediate grade the following year continuing under the guidance of Michael Mannion.

For various reasons, including the impact of Covid-19, Mannion and his management team stepped down and Seamus Kennefick took over as manager.

“It is unfortunate really that there had to be a change of management coming into the county final,” said Kennefick. “The ideal scenario would be that Michael, Eoin (Ivors), and Noel (Furlong) would have stayed on. But it just wasn’t possible.

“I came in and would have known all the players from juvenile. Ian Smiddy is a selector and Ian was a player with the last number of years so there was a strong connection there. Tommy Ryan has come in as coach and it has been seamless. The players, as they have always done, have bought into the training and the preparation. Daunting as it may have seemed, it is down to the players really to make that transition.

“We have been very lucky to have good coaches in the past between Frank (Flannery) and Noel (Furlong) and Tommy has continued on. Tommy is a former Waterford senior hurler and he was involved with the Waterford minors at one stage. Age-wise, he is not much older than some of the players. He has fitted in perfectly.”

The momentum from two years ago was halted due to Covid-19. So too, their great form from last season.

“There is no doubt the momentum you would have from playing your quarter-final and your semi-final is not there this year because you are going straight into a final without those intense preparatory games and that is a big factor trying to work around that.”

This is a unique final, up against their near neighbours. “Geographically, you are only talking about five or six miles between us. There are a lot of neighbouring clubs — you have Fr O’Neill’s, Castlemartyr, and Cloyne and we are kind of surrounded by the three of them. We are half a parish to Cloyne.

“Castlemartyr are a fine side. They have fantastic experience through every line in the field. They have been very impressive in their championship matches in this competition last year and they have continued it this year into the league. We are under no illusion that we are up against a very experienced and formidable side that have been playing in this grade for a number of years. It is obviously our first run at this level. So they do have that experience.”

The prize on offer is promotion to the higher grade intermediate.

“The prize is huge for both clubs because you get up to intermediate A. But if you lose, you have to turn around playing lower intermediate championship on the 12th of September and that would be a challenge.”