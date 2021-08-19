Kerry camogie on the up: 'The aim is to get to Croke Park'

Just two years after claiming the All-Ireland Premier Junior title, Kerry camogie continues to progress with a trip to St Rynagh’s Park, Banagher on Saturday for an All-Ireland intermediate quarter-final against last year’s beaten finalists Antrim.

Along the way, they recorded impressive group victories, including one over Laois which exacted revenge for 2020.

Áine O’Connor says they didn’t lack incentive.

“It was a big result a few weeks ago and it put us back where we want to be in an All-Ireland quarter-final. We were obviously very disappointed with the defeat in extra-time against Laois last year. We definitely had a point to prove. We are very much looking forward to the challenge against Antrim this weekend.

“We won the Premier Junior in 2019 and it definitely gave us a taste for the big days in Croke Park. The aim is to get to Croke Park but we cannot look beyond the quarter-final.”

The Kingdom have garnered plenty of experience over the years and will look to take their good form into this crunch tie.

“We are delighted to be competitive in the intermediate championship having just come up from Premier Junior two years ago. Last year was our first year in intermediate and this year some of the stronger camogie counties are back in again (they didn’t compete due to Covid-19).

“We have seen what the likes of Antrim have done getting to the final last year and how Down (winners) have progressed to senior. We don’t fear the bigger teams, we go out and play our own game. Training is going well and we have a very competitive panel, and with a lot of underage girls coming in this year we have strength in depth.”

Camogie in Ulster is currently playing to a high standard with many teams still involved in the business end of championships. Chloe Drain says the competition within the province is driving them on. They too are ready for the test.

“We got to the intermediate final last year and lost to Down. We have reflected on that and want to push on this year. Camogie is very strong in the county and we want to move on.

“We have the best players out for the first time in a long time and there is good camaraderie among the team as well.

“We look at Down, and maybe we are aspiring to be like them.

“They are competitive at senior level. But at the same time, we are on our own journey too.

“Derry are another team doing well in Ulster. They have been unbelievable too this year, they really have turned things around. Look at the results they have posted the past few weeks.”