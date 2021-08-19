Two cheers for the Rebels: Cork allowed to make second entry onto pitch on Sunday

Cork will be allowed to make a second entry to the field ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final against Limerick.

Should they wish to do so, the team will be allowed to re-emerge from the Hogan Stand a second time despite the clár an lae for the sport’s showpiece being an extended and usually strict one.

For the first time since the 2019 football final, the pre-match parade returns featuring the Artane Boys Band who played at the recent All-Ireland semi-finals after almost a two-year absence from Croke Park. President Michael D Higgins’ arrival will be announced to the crowd but the custom of him meeting the players along with the GAA president is not expected to take place due to Covid protocols.

Throughout this summer, Cork have warmed up in white training gear before returning to their dressing room and coming out onto the field in their playing gear close to throw-in time.

After a timing issue last month, they missed the start of Amhrán na bhFiann prior to their second round qualifier victory over Clare in LIT Gaelic Grounds.

“Our clocks must be wrong because we thought we were three minutes early, and that’s being honest,” smiled manager Kieran Kingston at the time. “We were trying to keep out of the sun for a while and when we were coming out it was being played.”

Cork will be expected to return to the field prior to the beginning of the parade, which usually commences less than 10 minutes prior to the ball being throw-in. The opportunity to be greeted by their supporters a second time may be considered an advantage too.

Cork have been designated the Hill 16 dressing room under the Hogan Stand, which is considered the luckier of the two although Limerick won the 2018 All-Ireland final when they emerged from the Davin End dressing room as did Cork when they beat Kilkenny in last Sunday week’s All-Ireland final. In the past 10 years, seven All-Ireland winning teams have used the Hill 16 end dressing rooms.

Cork and Limerick will be returning to Kent and Colbert Stations approximately two hours after the final whistle on Sunday. Extra-time does not apply to the game and in the event of a draw at the end of normal time a replay will take place next weekend.

The original replay date was Saturday, August 28 but it has been pushed back a day as a result of the Kerry-Tyrone All-Ireland semi-final refixture.