LGFA chiefs unveil triple-header final details

The TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC final between Meath and Dublin is fixed for Croke Park on Sunday, September 5th.
The game will throw in at 4.15pm.
It will be the third decider to be played at the stadium that afternoon - the JFC final (Antrim/Carlow v Limerick/Wicklow) will get the action underway at 11.45am with Westmeath and Wexford contesting the intermediate showpiece at 1.45pm.
The Croke Park triple-header will be shown exclusively live on TG4
Ticketing information will be released early next week.