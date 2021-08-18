Pat Ryan praises Cork youngsters: We had 'a lot of obstacles put in our way'

Ryan said more important than underage All-Ireland wins was the return of Liam MacCarthy to Leeside
Pat Ryan praises Cork youngsters: We had 'a lot of obstacles put in our way'

Cork manager Pat Ryan celebrates after the game with Daniel Hogan and Ben Cunningham. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 21:59
Eoghan Cormican

Cork manager Pat Ryan praised the resilience of his players who bounced back from their Covid-enforced layoff in devastating form to secure back-to-back All-Ireland U20 titles.

Positive Covid cases within the Cork U20 group meant Ryan’s panel did not meet collectively for a 10-day period at the beginning of this month, their All-Ireland final preparations effectively put on hold for a week and a half as a result of these positive cases.

Factor in the limited period of time between the conclusion of last year’s campaign in early July and their 2021 championship opener 10 days later and it has been a testing month and a half for this Cork side.

“In fairness, there was a lot of things thrown at us, a lot of obstacles put in our way, we had Covid hit us, but I think the players showed great resilience and that is what you are looking for in men of 18, 19 and 20 years of age, that they are able to show that resilience and they showed it in abundance,” said Ryan.

The Cork manager pointed to Padraig Power’s 38th minute goal, arriving as it did directly after Galway had goaled to narrow the deficit to three, as the key score of the final.

“Galway came back at us well and they looked to be in the ascendancy, but we got a great goal to break their momentum and then drove on with a couple of scores and pulled away at the end, so very happy with our fellas. I thought they gave everything to the jersey which is what we have been asking them to do.

“Our fellas showed great heart and character, and that is the most pleasing aspect from our point of view. We finished exceptionally strong and our bench was very good again. Ben Cunningham, Micheál Mullins, Luke Horgan, Cillian O'Donovan, and Colm McCarthy, they all contributed. There were a lot of lads disappointed not to come on but they have contributed hugely to the squad for the last couple of weeks.” 

While “absolutely delighted” to get Cork’s Rebel treble bid off to a winning start, Ryan said more important than underage All-Ireland wins was the return of Liam MacCarthy to Leeside.

“We could only look after ourselves, and we did that. We wish the best of luck to Noel Furlong and the minors on Saturday and obviously to Kieran and the seniors on Sunday. At the end of the day, these are all development medals. The most important thing is that we can get the win on Sunday.” 

More in this section

Cork v Galway - GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final Goals and strength in depth: How Cork completed part one of the 'Rebel treble' with U20 win
Cheltenham Literature Festival 2019 Kevin Barry: The biggest difference between Limerick and Cork
Working together, rivals forever: Torn allegiances in businesses across Limerick and Cork Working together, rivals forever: Torn allegiances in businesses across Limerick and Cork
Cork players celebrate with the trophy 18/8/2021

Cork's hurling revival continues as U20s claim All-Ireland crown

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



August 21

Russell Rovers
v
Castlemartyr

LIHC final

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices