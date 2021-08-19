Diarmuid O’Sullivan: We don’t do moral victories in Cork. Our next target is to achieve success

For Diarmuid O’Sullivan, the Cork players’ response to Kilkenny’s late equaliser in the All-Ireland semi-final indicates the evolution in the group.

Adrian Mullen’s dramatic goal took the game to extra-time but Cork still found the wherewithal to win.

“I think we’ve now evolved to the situation where, as a group, they’re very comfortable in dealing with setbacks,” said O’Sullivan.

“Whether that goal happened in the first 10 minutes, the last 10 minutes, or the last play of the game, we’re now at a stage with this group where they can take it on the chin and regroup and settle themselves down.

“They took full ownership and responsibility of it once we hit the dressing room and that’s a credit to how much they’ve grown as a unit.

“You could see it just after the start of extra-time. What did Kilkenny do? They identified Tim [O’Mahony] as the guy who was probably responsible for the concession so they pucked the next three puckouts down on top of him.

“What did Tim do? Caught the ball resoundingly, he drove Cork forward and we got three scores out of it.

“So that’s where we have come as a squad. Yes, we will make a mistake in the type of game that we play; yes, we will get turned over; of course, the opposition will score, but it’s about how we react and what we do after will really define the group.”

It was the kind of game that should help a team’s development, surely.

“I think so, it would be very naïve or foolish of me to think that it wouldn’t.

“We’ve answered a lot of questions over the last number of weeks. We’ve asked a lot of our players; they’ve asked a lot of us, so we’ve now come to a stage where we’re all very comfortable with each other.

“We can deal with setbacks, they can — we’ll take our victories on their merits, park it, review it, and move on.”

O’Sullivan served his time working with underage squads and says it’s “absolutely wonderful” to see the players coming through now in Cork: “I was lucky enough, I was over a few successful groups.

“There’s probably nine or 10 of these guys I’ve had, through the development-squad system, and that, for me, is very pleasing.

“The guys who I was with back then, it’s very pleasing for them — I’ve spoken to a number of them during the week — for the development coming through.

“We see it not only at this level but the work being done behind us is excellent. A rising tide lifts all boats and Cork hurling can be happy with its progression — but I don’t think we can get carried away with that (Cork contest three All-Ireland hurling finals this week).

We’re there but the next challenge is to go and win them. We don’t do moral victories in Cork so our next target is trying to achieve success in all three of them.

“You can legislate for a lot of things,” he said, “but you can’t really factor in people’s personalities or their emotions.”

O’Sullivan said he didn’t hesitate about rejoining manager Kieran Kingston as a selector: “Absolutely not.

“Myself and Kieran are very comfortable with each other, we have great respect for each other, we both read the game similarly and have the same ideas on how we’d like the game to be played, so it was an easy decision.

“When we decided to go the last time, it was a joint decision. We have that great respect, we’re very lucky to have Ger (Cunningham) on board with us as well, bringing his wealth of experience and knowledge at this level to the table with us.”

There’s a lot of work involved but O’Sullivan says the belief among the group sustains them all.

“Absolutely,” he said. “It’s not a fashionable gig by any manner of means. Myself, Kieran, and Ger are here since half past nine this morning. What is it now? It’s now 10 past three on a Saturday.

“We’ve invested ourselves heavily in this because we believe not only in the players but the group we have around us. We invest all of our energies and spare time into it but it’s what we do, it’s what we want to do, it’s what we love.

“We’re passionate about Cork hurling and we’ll keep giving to it as long as people want us to.”

The Cloyne man was part of a young Cork side that surprised many with their All-Ireland win in 1999, with many drawing parallels with this year’s side.

“Okay, there are going to be comparisons,” he said.

“The nature of the beast is that the average age of our team is quite young but I think that a lot of them have had good underage careers to date — okay, it hasn’t been successful, but they’ve developed.

“Some of them have developed quicker than others and we’ve guys in the 37 that we’d hope to develop going forward. As I said, we’re very happy with where the squad is.”

Still, an All-Ireland must have seen a long way off when Limerick won the Munster championship clash between the sides.

“Every day Cork go out, we want to win,” O’Sullivan said.

“So yes, it was disappointing. We didn’t achieve our ultimate goal that night but we found ourselves in the back-door system, took our defeat on the chin, put our heads down, and worked away through that.

“We had a couple of very difficult games along the way and we’ve now arrived at a situation where we have the best team in the country in an All-Ireland final to take on, so it’s a great opportunity and it’s one we relish.”