Limerick selector Donal O'Grady: Cork's pace 'a very hard thing to stop'

Donal O'Grady doesn’t beat around the bush.

He and his Limerick colleagues are “absolutely delighted” to be in another All-Ireland final. Particularly after the test they had in the semi-final.

“Coming into it, there was that whole aura that we had three weeks off, Waterford had a nice bit of momentum built: how would that work?

“Early on, they hit us with everything they possibly could. But one of the great characteristics of Limerick is that we didn’t fall down. We weathered the storm and kicked on and overall we were delighted to get over the line.

“Yes, maybe seven or eight points was a nice way to finish it out but as we have seen over the year, 16 points was whittled down to three with Galway and Waterford and, of course, ourselves and Tipp.

“They’re not massive leads in hurling anymore and you have to be on your guard all the time. I think we did it well and saw out the game well.”

Was that gap between games, that three weeks, a challenge?

“Not necessarily. The way we base the training sessions is around the game-based situation and with the competition for places in the squad, it has been great for us to take each other on a couple of nights.

“And that has worked well and has driven the standards. I suppose the worry of playing matches week after week is that you can pick up extra injuries. You can’t beat the intensity of a championship match.

“So from that side of it, we were lucky enough to be coming into it relatively injury-free and fresh.”

And the other semi-final?

“Just a word on Kilkenny —they are unbelievable to watch, they are never beaten. They managed to hang in there and get it to extra-time.

But one of the strengths of Cork now is that mentally they can kick on after having that comfortable lead heading into the end of normal time. That will be a big plus for them.

“They kicked on in extra- time — they seemed to be fresher, actually, even though they have a lot of games played. Of course they are a young side as well. And with the pace and freshness coming off the bench, which helped them as well.”

O’Grady acknowledges that pace, saying Limerick “did and didn’t” handle it in the Munster Championship: “We got our learnings out of it as well. It is a very hard thing to stop, as we saw in the All-Ireland semi-final.

“If you get it right, you can be cut open. And playing this Cork side there will be occasions when you are opened up. They are just too good a side not to.

“And with that pace, it’s not that it is a massive concern: it is a strength of Cork’s. We will look at it closely and try our best to stop it. Obviously, there will be an occasion when they do break that line and how we react to that is the main thing for us.”

The two sides know each other well.

“In 2018 (All-Ireland semi-final), it was us that came back in near the end and then kicked on in extra-time.

“But look, in this year alone we have played them in the League here (at the LIT Gaelic Grounds), we played them in the Championship obviously, and they got one over us there the year before. Very little between us.

“The one thing about Cork is they are a hurling team. Very skilful, there are a lot of similarities with Limerick.

“But at the same time, there are a lot of differences in how we set up. We have seen enough of each other through this year. A lot of games take their own lease of life and both teams stick to their plans so it will be very interesting to see how it pans out.”

One advantage Limerick have is a growing familiarity with Croke Park whereas before, as O’Grady says it was “a big thing going up there”.

“The quarter-finals were in Thurles, if we were lucky enough to be in one, and a semi in Croke Park.

“But I think the lads are in a great routine now. Up on the train that morning, home on the train that evening. There is a routine and we have been blessed that we have been there on a nice number of occasions over the last three or four years.

“Croke Park is where every player wants to be so I can’t wait for the occasion.”

It can’t hurt when there’s a hiccup in the timing, as happened with the half-hour delay to their semi-final.

“There was a reset. There is a schedule there that the players are so used to, a time to tog out, and different chats we would have with different lines of the field. So we just put it back for half an hour.

“Supporters have been out of the equation for so long, two years, really, without seeing an occasion like last Saturday week... listen, we just got on with it.

“It was the exact same for Waterford — 0-4 to 0-3, was it a slow start or was it just two teams who were absolutely hammering into each other? A bit of both I would say.”

Still, Limerick led at that first water break. “Yeah, that was a little psychological boost to us after 15 minutes.

“They threw the kitchen sink at us and the hits that were going in, a lot of our big boys were on the ground. And that was a credit to them. The crowd really got behind them.

“But mentally, I thought Limerick handled that period very well and went in a point up. And it was a chance to regroup and maybe get ready for quarter two then.”

Now there are only four quarters left in the season.