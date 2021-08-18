'The penny has dropped': Denis Walsh says Cork senior stars no longer playing for themselves

Cork’s more senior hurlers have transformed themselves into team players, according to former manager and dual star Denis Walsh.

The St Catherine’s man, who was in charge of the senior hurlers from 2009 to '11, believes they are now playing more for the group than themselves.

“I think there were fellas playing away their own game for a few years, and I think the penny has dropped,” says Walsh. “It isn’t necessarily a change in personnel but in saying that there are a lot of fresher, newer guys there who have pace, are competent and confident.

“I presumed the penny dropped when the directive came that you play for the team and we won’t be winning anything unless we do that. That you might be winning All-Stars but you won’t be winning All-Irelands unless the team functions properly.”

The powers of recovery in performances like Robert Downey and Jack O’Connor against Kilkenny hugely impressed Walsh.

“You presumed when Shane Kingston was coming on that Jack was coming off because he hadn’t touched a ball. The next thing Jack is brought out the field and he had the confidence to make a big difference in the winning and losing of the game.

“In days gone by, that wouldn’t have happened. If they were going bad, they kept going bad. For the people that are working these players, that’s very positive and augurs well not just for Sunday but the future too.”

As a former corner-back, Walsh has obviously paid close attention to the performances of Niall O’Leary and Seán O’Donoghue.

“There is no question they are playing very well and they’re doing the job. They’re corner-backs who are out-and-out corner backs. It often happened in the past that players were selected for those positions who weren’t corner-backs. These guys are specialists so it’s no surprise to see them doing well.”

Going into Sunday, the four-time All-Ireland winner believes Cork and Limerick’s recent history is irrelevant. “I think Cork have a great chance, to be honest. There is no question. People are talking about the first day Cork played Limerick (in last month’s Munster semi-final). That’s gone out the window in my book. Nobody knows what is happening day to day in training. I’d be fearful for either team if they were going back to that game in Thurles.

“I don’t think there are many characteristics in that game that will stand up on Sunday. One that might stand up is Cork might go back to the memory bank and realise they got their match-ups fairly right. Only for Limerick getting the two goals in quick succession before half-time it could have been a different game. But then are Limerick going to allow those match-ups to happen the next day?

“I’m a fierce believer in it just being about all on the day. That’s on the presumption you have the material and the work done but take last Saturday evening and Mayo — could they have been as bad as that first half? Could they have stood back any more? Will they ever be any better than they were in the second half? It’s all on the day.”